Niti Aayog takes digital route through district collectors

The digital push is well and truly on. After the call by prime minister Narendra Modi last week for increasing cashless transaction in the country, a Niti Aayog-led panel on Tuesday made a detailed presentation to 25 district collectors of states in the north and north-east region on how to promote digital payment.



Niti Aayog is tasked with looking into digital payments for all government-citizen transactions.



“NITI-led committee of officers makes a detailed presentation to district collectors on ways to promote digital payments among all citizens,” the government said over twitter.



In another tweet, Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said: “Fascinating interaction with over 525 district collectors on making India go digital. Tremendous enthusiasm & response from young officers.” Kant said collectors are extremely positive and enthusiastic about making India go digital and cashless. He hoped to see innovative measures at the field level. Calling for making digital payment a mass movement, Kant specifically thanked collectors from the North East region on their positive and constructive inputs. “All are fully committed to creating awareness and usage of digital payments,” he said.



The committee will identify various digital payment systems appropriate for different sectors of the economy and coordinate efforts to make them accessible and user-friendly. It will also identify infrastructure bottlenecks affecting the access and utility of digital payment options.



Offering his support to the Centre’s move, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, “We are also working on making Andhra Pradesh first state in India to completely switch to digital transactions to ensure transparency.”



As having a bank account is a precursor to shifting to a cashless society, after having opened more than 25 crore bank accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme, the government has also decided to cover all labourers in the unorganised sector.



The importance of the early implementation of cashless transaction plan can be gauged from the fact that the day the central government announced its scheme to include labour, it also wrote letters to all the states to set up committees at district level on the very same day — November 25.



Additionally, it also asked for holding camps immediately so that enrolment could start from November 26.



As per Census 2011, out of a total of 48 crore workers in the country, as many as 36 crore are mainline workers and the remaining 12 crore are marginal workers who work for less than six months in a year.



Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan has asked his ministry to achieve 100 per cent cashless working in all its transactions within 15 days.



The agriculture ministry, which does not directly deal with farmers, has asked IFFCO and Kribhco to sell fertilisers through credit and debit cards. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh last Friday called top officials of IFFCO and asked them to arrange a public meeting with farmers within 24 hours.



The cooperative major obliged with a meeting in Dadri near Noida in Uttar Pradesh.



Interestingly, the government is believed to have sounded Nandan Nilekani, the man credited with the success of Aadhaar card, to rope him into the official set up for shifting to cashless transaction.



Nilekani, though told the Financial Chronicle that there was no such move. Sources, however, said that he might be offered a post equivalent to his past position as the chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, which oversees Aadhaar implementation.



Modi himself has urged people to make use of the unified payment interface (UPI) and go for cashless transaction. Through a series of tweets, the prime minister said money transaction is possible through a mobile phone, which needs to be linked with Aadhaar card and bank account.



The Niti Aayog committee had made a presentation before state chief secretaries on ways to promote digital payments on Monday. The government last week had set up the committee to look into digital payments for all government-citizen transactions so that the country can get rid of black money and corruption in public life. The committee, headed by Kant, will identify and operationalise user-friendly digital payment options in all sectors of the economy at the earliest, as it is an integral part of the government's strategy to transform India into a cashless economy.



