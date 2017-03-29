Niti Aayog note for closure of 7 more sick CPSEs soon

In an attempt to tackle huge losses being incurred by the central public sector undertakings (CPSEs) the government think-tank Niti Aayog is preparing a fresh cabinet note in which it may recommend closure of seven more sick CPSEs like Hindustan Cable, Tyre Corporation, HMT Watches, Birds Jute and Export (BJEL) and Central Inland Water Transport Corporation.



According to a senior government official, as quoted by PTI, the “cabinet note is being prepared for closure of 7 more sick CPSEs,”



The Aayog, tasked with preparing a roadmap for ailing public sector undertakings, had earlier identified 26 sick central public sector enterprises for closure, of which 7 received cabinet nod. The fresh list, the official said, would be in addition to the CPSEs, which were approved for closure by the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA).



The official said the Aayog has also identified five CPSEs, which can neither be revived nor sold, for liquidation. He further said the Aayog, in a third tranche, has identified 12 more CPSEs for strategic sale.



Companies identified in the third tranche include National Textile Corporation, Hindustan Antibiotics, Scooters India and Hindustan Flurocarbons.



Last year, the Niti Aayog in two tranches had recommended strategic sale of 15 CPSEs, three units of SAIL and one unit of National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).



For the next financial year (FY18), the government has budgeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore through disinvestment in CPSEs, of which Rs 15,000 crore is to come from strategic sale.



The government, in the current financial year (FY17), expects to raise close to Rs 45,500 crore from its disinvestment programme but so far has raised about Rs 30,000 crore through minority share sale by way of offer for sale , share buyback and CPSE ETF (exchange-traded fund).



Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday informed Parliament that 43 central public sector enterprises, including Air India ltd and BSNL, have incurred losses continuously for the last three years (2013-16).



Major reasons for losses include resource crunch, low capacity utilisation, oil plant and machinery, stiff competition, weak marketing and mismanagement.



As per the information available in the Public Enterprises Survey 2015-16, “43 CPSEs” have incurred losses continuously for the last three years (2013-16), minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises Babul Supriyo said in a reply to the Lok Sabha. The other firms that have reported losses include British India Corporation, Hindustan Anti biotics, HMT Watches and Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.



