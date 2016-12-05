LoginRegister
Nissan opens first facility to sell GT-R in India

By PTI Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi

News
Japanese car maker Nissan today opened a facility in Noida from where it would exclusively retail its iconic model GT-R in India.

Christened as High Performance Centre (NHPC), the dealership would offer sales and service for all the Nissan cars besides being the only showroom in the country to have the all-new 2017 Nissan GT-R on display and for sale.

The centre will serve as the exclusive sales and service centre for all GT-Rs sold in India and is equipped with equipment imported from Japan to service and repair the GT-R.

"The centre shows our commitment to bringing Nissan's best global products to India and our unwavering commitment to provide world-class service to our customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said.

The staff at the centre has had rigorous training in Japan to provide the world-class level of service to GT-R customers.

Last week, Nissan rolled out its GT-R in India priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). GT-R's come with a 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine with each unit handcrafted by the company's own Takumi technicians.

The car is produced at the Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan, and will be brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit).

