Nissan opens first facility to sell GT-R in India
Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi
Christened as High Performance Centre (NHPC), the dealership would offer sales and service for all the Nissan cars besides being the only showroom in the country to have the all-new 2017 Nissan GT-R on display and for sale.
The centre will serve as the exclusive sales and service centre for all GT-Rs sold in India and is equipped with equipment imported from Japan to service and repair the GT-R.
"The centre shows our commitment to bringing Nissan's best global products to India and our unwavering commitment to provide world-class service to our customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said.
The staff at the centre has had rigorous training in Japan to provide the world-class level of service to GT-R customers.
Last week, Nissan rolled out its GT-R in India priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom Delhi). GT-R's come with a 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine with each unit handcrafted by the company's own Takumi technicians.
The car is produced at the Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan, and will be brought to India as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit).