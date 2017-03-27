Nissan launches new version of Terrano

Japanese auto major Nissan today launched an all new version of its SUV Terrano priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 13.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The company will also launch hybrid version of its top end SUV XTrail by the end of this year as it looks to enhance portfolio in the fast growing SUV segment in India.



Besides, the company is targeting sports hatchback and executive sedans segment as part of its plans to launch eight new vehicles in India by 2021.



"We have interesting products lined up for India as per our plans announced earlier. This year apart from the new Terrano we will have the hybrid XTrail by the end of 2017," Nissan India Operations President Guillaume Sicard (rpt) Sicard told PTI.



He said India will be among the very few global markets where the hybrid XTrail will be launched as the company's "top management decided to bring the eco-friendly model considering the significance of the market here".



While there will be other updates on Datsun models this year, the Nissan brand will focus on consolidation of the SUV range.



"From next year we will have many exciting products as we have said we will launch eight new products by 2021. We are looking at sporty premium hatchback segment," Sicard said.



"We also believe there is scope for a good roomy sedan. Overall we are targeting not just the SUV segment but also others in the Indian market," he added.



On the new Terrano, he said the fourth generation vehicle comes with 22 new features compared with the previous one, including enhanced safety features like electronic stability programme, touch screen navigation and hill ascent assist.



"Globally Nissan is known for its SUV lineage such as the Patrol, Qashqai and the Murano. The new Terrano continues that heritage into India targeting young and successful customers who are well travelled internationally," he added.



The Nissan Terrano competes with alliance partner Renault's Duster and Hyundai Creta which are priced between Rs 8.65 lakh and Rs 14.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Nissan had launched the Terrano in India in 2013.



Nissan aims to increase its car market share in India from 2 per cent at present to 5 per cent by 2021 through new product launches under its Nissan and Datsun brands.



