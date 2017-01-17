LoginRegister
Nissan launches new Sunny, price starts at Rs 7.91 lakh

By PTI Jan 17 2017 , New Delhi

Japanese auto major Nissan today launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan Sunny in India with price starting from Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Nissan India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New Sunny 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feel and fuel-efficient engines," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.

The company said the new Sunny comes in two both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol version is powered by a 1,498cc engine, the diesel variant has a 1,461cc engine.

The petrol option is priced between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh while that of diesel ranges from Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 10.76 lakh It is equipped features like push button start and enhanced safety options, including anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.

Sunny is one of the mainstay sedans of the Nissan line-up. Globally it has sold over 16 million units.

Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun and sells a range of of vehicles starting from entry level small car Datsun RediGo to SUV Nissan Terrano.

