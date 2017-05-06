Nirbhaya gangrape: SC upholds death for four

Terming it an attack “most brutal, barbaric and diabolical”, the Supreme Court today upheld the death sentence for four men convicted of the savage rape and murder of the paramedical student, who came to be known by an outraged nation as “Nirbhaya”, the fearless. Signalling closure for the sensational case that had galvanised the country and triggered a change in India’s rape laws, a three-judge bench termed the December 16, 2012 gang-rape and murder a “rarest of rare” case that had sent a “tsunami of shock” all over.



Applause broke out in the courtroom as the unanimous verdict—from the bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan—was announced and the victim’s parents, lawyers and other litigants present in the room stood up in appreciation. Justice Misra wrote the judgment for himself and Justice Bhushan, while Justice Banumathi wrote a separate but concurring verdict upholding the Delhi High Court ruling, which in turn had concurred with the trial court.



The four convicted men are Mukesh (29), Pawan (22), Vinay Sharma (23) and Akshay Thakur (31). They can appeal Friday’s verdict in the apex court, and finally seek presidential mercy. While one juvenile completed his three years sentence in a juvenile home, another accused Ram Singh had committed sucide in Tihar jail in March 2013.



The six men had assaulted the 23-year-old paramedical student, and a male friend in a moving bus as it drove through the streets of New Delhi. She was thrown out of the bus—so grievously injured that her insides were spilling out—along with her friend near the airport. A fortnight later, on December 29, 2012, she succumbed in a Singapore hospital.



The Nirbhaya case is one of the fastest trials completed and culminated in death sentence by the top court within the shortest possible time of 4 ½ years. The trial court awarded the sentence in March 2014, the Delhi High Court upheld it in 2015 and after a marathon hearing spread over one year, the apex court confirmed the death sentence. By sending the accused to the gallows, the court has sent a strong message to the society and has also instilled confidence in the people for the top court to render justice.



Reading the verdict, Justice Mishra said it is necessary to state the brutal, barbaric and diabolic nature of the crime. Prosecution witness-1 robbed the informant and the deceased and assaulted them with hands, kicks and an iron rod. Possibly the deceased would not have imagined that she would be a prey to the savage lust of a gang of six, face brutal assault and become a playful thing that could be tossed around at their wild whim. The nature and manner of the crime devastated social trust. The Bench said rupture of the victim’s private parts due to insertion of an iron rod to give vent to their pervert sexual appetite and sadistic pleasure was unthinkable.The incident has been corroborated by the medical evidence, oral testimony and the dying declarations. It is absolutely obvious that the accused persons had found an object for enjoyment in her and, as is evident, they were obsessed with the singular purpose sans any feeling to ravish her as they liked, treat her as they felt. The Bench said the casual manner in which she was treated and the devilish manner in which they played with her identity and dignity is humanly inconceivable. It sounds like a story from a different world where humanity has been treated with irreverence.



Rejecting the plea for comuting death penalty into life sentence, the bench said the aggravating circumstances outweigh the mitigating circumstances. The appetite for sex, the hunger for violence, the position of the empowered and the attitude of perversity, to say the least, are bound to shock the collective conscience which knows not what to do. “Therefore, we conclude and hold that the High Court has correctly confirmed the death penalty and we see no reason to differ with the same.”



The bench lauded the Delhi police for completing the investigation into the incident scientifically and in a professional manner to bring the culprits to book. It held that “conspiracy” charge to commit the offence of abduction, robbery/dacoity, gang rape and unnatural sex had been proved beyond reasonable doubt. The victim’s dying declaration is consistent; it has been corroborated and has found acceptance, the Bench said and dismissed the appeals of the four accused.



