Nine more PSUs poised to issue bonus shares

Going by the government guidelines, this fiscal year will see 18 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) issuing bonus issue of shares to the government--their majority shareholder—and remaining minority shareholders.



Toeing the government line, nine enterprises have already announced bonus shares, prominent among them being ONGC and BPCL.



Nine more CPSEs, including Shipping Corporation of India and MMTC, are expected to issue bonus shares in the coming weeks in compliance with the revised capital restructuring guidelines issued by the finance ministry in May this year.



The new guidelines also mandate that PSUs sitting on idle funds buy back the shares and pay 30 per cent of their profit after tax as dividend, enhanced from 20 per cent earlier.



By the new norms, PSUs with reserves and surplus equal to or more than ten times the paid up capital must issue bonus shares. Where the reserves are equal to or more than five times the paid-up capital, the boards are required to consider issuing bonus shares. In case, the boards decide against issuing shares, reasons must be furnished.



Financial analysts say that when companies issue bonus shares, their share capital increases, which leads to higher dividend outgo. For example, if a company issues 1 bonus share for 1 existing share, the annual dividend amount would just double.



Data shows that some CPSEs have accumulated huge reserves over the past years. For example, at end-March 2016, BHEL’s reserves and surplus stood at Rs 17,681 crore, 36 times its paid-up capital (Rs 489 crore). Similarly, ONGC’s reserves and surplus of Rs 1,47,574 crore were 34 times its paid-up capital of Rs 4,278 crore.



The government has set a target to raise Rs 56,500 crore through disinvestments in this fiscal. While Rs 36,000 crore of this is to be mobilised through minority stake sale and share buyback, Rs 25,500 crore is targeted from strategic sale of CPSE assets.



So far, the government has mopped up Rs 21,000 crore, the bulk of which has come through share buyback. Only nearly Rs 3,000 crore has been raised through minority stake sale while strategic selloff is yet to take off. The disinvestment fund is crucial for the government in meeting its fiscal deficit target, pegged at 3.5 per cent of GDP for 2016-17.



