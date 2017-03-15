Nifty soars to lifetime high

The market celebrated BJP’s impressive victory in assembly polls, with NSE Nifty closing above 9,000-mark for the first time ever. Riding on expectation of a stronger and stable policy-making, broader index Sensex hit a two-year high of 29,442.63 points, a gain of 496.40 points, or 1.71 per cent. This is the highest level for the 30-share index since March 5, 2015. Nifty, on other hand, ended the day at 9,087 points, a rise of 1.71 per cent from its previous close.



Motilal Oswal, chairman & MD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “The UP state assembly results is a death knell for opposition and is a new beginning for preparations of 2019 general elections. This number will help BJP consolidate its position in the Rajya Sabha as well.”



He further said: “Domestic mutual funds and insurance companies have seen large and continuous inflows and as a result have created large cash pools in portfolios. They will have to deploy that money aggressively and that will keep the momentum of the market high and will look forward to the FY17 last quarter earnings. We think this momentum is here to stay and feel from long-term perspective, we are on the cusp of the positive inflexion point of earnings.”



Some other analysts, however, sounded cautious as valuations rule above the historic highs and want to see more policy action from the government for the rally to sustain.



The market feels BJP remains a favourite to win the general elections in 2019, which means another seven years of pro-growth policies, analysts said.



“This will be positive for the country as it gives assurance of bringing more reforms and also impart stability in the country. Thus we believe that Indian equities are set to see higher inflows, hence we remain bullish on the markets,” said an analyst with a leading brokerage house.



According to technical analysts, Nifty could touch 9,600 level. “Despite some hint of profit-booking at higher levels, we would continue with our bullish stance on the market and expect the Nifty to keep marching higher, first towards 9,200 and then towards our near term target of 9400–9600 over the next few weeks,” said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst, technical & derivatives, Angel Broking. “Any dip within this range should be used to create fresh longs in the market without any hesitation of being an overbought territory,” he added.



Dipen Shah, senior vice-president, PCG Research, Kotak Securities, said: “The important event to watch out for will be the US Federal Reserve meeting decision on rates. While markets are expecting a rate hike in this meeting, what will be of more interest is the commentary. If it is hawkish, it may have an impact on fund flows to EMs. India may be relatively less impacted because of the continuing domestic flows.”



