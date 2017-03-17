LoginRegister
Nifty crosses 9,200 for first time, Sensex climbs 239 pts

By PTI Mar 17 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Continuing its record-setting spree, the Nifty climbed over the 9,200-mark for the first time and the benchmark Sensex surged 239 points in early hours today, with foreign investors continuing to pump up money.

The broader NSE Nifty crossed the key 9,200-mark by surging 64.70 points, or 0.70 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 9,218.40.

The 30-share index surged 238.77 points, or 0.80 per cent, to trade at 29,824.62.

The gauge had added 187.74 points in the previous session, tracking firm global markets after the prospects of a gradual approach to US rate hike removed a big uncertainty.

Sectoral indices led by FMCG, realty, metal and power were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 2.97 per cent.

Sentiment was up on strong inflow of foreign capital in the Indian bourses and hopes that the government will accelerate its reform agenda following the BJP's huge win in UP and Uttarakhand assembly elections last week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.32 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.34 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite fell 0.17 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally lower by 0.07 per cent yesterday.

