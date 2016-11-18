NIA arrests accused in major fake Indian currency racket

The NIA has arrested an accused in a case of fake Indian currency racket from West Bengal's Malda. 34-year-old Tahir Sk alias Tahir Sekh, a resident of Malda, had been absconding.



He was involved in the conspiracy for procurement of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having face value of about Rs 65 lakh through the Indo-Bangladesh international border at Daulatpur area under the limits of Baishnabnagar in Malda district in May last year, the NIA alleged in a statement.



Sekh was intercepted by a team of BSF deployed in the border area, it said. "Earlier, investigation into the case revealed that the arrested accused person was a member of the FICN network involved in the transnational procurement of high quality FICNs through smuggling and distribution



