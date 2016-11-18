NHPC to refinance Rs 2,000 cr loan; hopes to recover dues

Taking advantage of the ongoing demonetisation exercise, country’s largest hydro-power producer NHPC has decided to refinance Rs 2000 crore worth of its debt and lower its interest burden.



The company also expects to substantially reduce its outstanding dues of over Rs 2600 crore, as the demonetisation move is helping cash strapped state discoms get payments from customers in hordes.



“Demonetisation will help the company reduce its interest burden as long-term loans are now available at a discount of almost 200 basis points. We intend to take advantage of the situation to refinance about Rs 2000 crore worth of loans this financial year,” Jayant Kumar, director (finance), NHPC, told FC. The total debt of the company currently stands at over Rs 20,000 crore and the refinancing route will also be explored next year to retire some old loans that are carrying interest rate of over 9.5 per cent. Kumar said allowing old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes to pay electricity bills is also helping discoms recover a portion of their outstanding dues from the consumers and this should come handy when they make payments to the generator. NHPC has dues to the tune of Rs 2,600 crore towards discoms and the bulk of it is from J&K — Rs 750 crore — and UP — Rs 650 crore. With Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, one of the five state-owned discoms in Uttar Pradesh, collecting over Rs 400-500 crore in last one week — an all time high level for the period — there is expectation that their payments to power generators would also smoothen. Other discoms with dues to NHPC are BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL), Rs 250 crore, and Rajasthan, Rs 200 crore.



NHPC chairman and managing director KM Singh also informed that post demonetisation announcement there was a substantial reduction in general law and order issues in J&K where stone pelting has stopped. This, he said, has facilitated faster progress of the company’s 330 MW Kishanganga project in the state.



NHPC on Friday announced it has reported 27.89 per cent growth in standalone net profit at Rs. 1554.66 crore in July-September quarter as against Rs 1215.67 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Sales rose 9.40 per cent year-on-year basis to Rs 2403.36 crore, as compared to Rs 2196.79 crore reported in the year-ago period. “Better operational efficiency, arrear realization and increased generation has helped the company report a healthy profit. Even though demand for power remains low, the company is going ahead with all its projects and will be investing around Rs 3,150 crore this fiscal,” Singh said.



