NGT panel raps AoL for destroying Yamuna floodplains

In a setback to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of Art of Living Foundation (AoL), an expert panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Wednesday that AoL was responsible for destroying the Yamuna floodplain area.



The panel was constituted to assess the damage caused to the Yamuna floodplains during the World Culture Festival, a cultural extravaganza organised by AoL in March 2016. In its report submitted to the NGT, the panel has claimed that it would take Rs 42.02 crore and almost 10 years for the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains. The panel has suggested that there would be two components of rehabilitation plan — physical and biological — and they would cost Rs 28.73 crore and Rs l3.29 crore respectively.



The seven-member panel — headed by Shashi Shekhar, secretary of ministry of water resources — has informed the green panel that major restoration work has to be carried out to compensate for the damage to the Yamuna floodplains.



NGT had last year imposed Rs 5 crore as interim environment compensation on AoL for the event’s impact on environment.



“It has been estimated that approximately 120 hectares or about 300 acres of floodplains on the west of the Yamuna river and about 50 hectares or 120 acres floodplains on the eastern side of the river have been adversely impacted ecologically at different magnitudes,” the report said.



“The ground is now totally levelled, compacted and hardened and is totally devoid of water bodies or depressions and almost completely devoid of any vegetation. The area where the grand stage was erected is heavily consolidated (most likely with a different kind of external material used to level the ground and compress it). Huge amount of earth and debris have been dumped to construct the ramps for access from the DND flyover and from the two pontoon bridges across the Barapulla drain,” the report added.



Terming the expert panel report a ‘conspiracy,’ AoL on Wednesday said that its legal team will study the NGT report and decide on future course of action. “The report has been leaked to the media once again even as we were getting hold of our copy. This was expected from them as their mala fide intention to malign us has been evident since the beginning,” said AoL spokesperson Kedar Desai.



In a statement, Desai also said that the NGT’s expert committee, which was supposed to be non-interested party to the case and was to act as the eyes and ears of the judges, gave biased interviews in public while the case was sub-judice.



