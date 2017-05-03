Nexus plays spoilsport in Snapdeal-Flipkart merger

The merger between Flipkart and Snapdeal will have to wait for now. Snapdeal board meet on Tuesday remained inconclusive as it failed to convince one of its early investors Nexus Venture Partners to agree with the terms and conditions of Softbank-initiated amalgamation, tipped to be the biggest in the Indian e-commerce space.



Softbank’s $1billion valuation of Snapdeal, or slightly lesser than that, is the main stumbling block. Another investor Kalaari Capital has agreed on the valuation and the payout for its stake in Snapdeal. Softbank will meet Nexus outside the board and try to get them on board. “A consensus can emerge outside the board meeting as well. We are optimistic that a consensus will emerge in the coming days,” a source privy to the development said. As part of the merger plan, the founders could be cumulatively paid $40-60 million pre-tax compensation.



Sources said founders have agreed to their compensation proposal and the only hurdle left is a consensus that includes Nexus.



Softbank, the Japanese investor, has 33 per cent stake in Snapdeal, while Nexus Venture Partners has close to 11 per cent and Kalaari Capital 8 per cent.



Promoters Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal together hold 6.5 per cent stake. Kalaari Capital and Nexus were the earliest investors who came in with a Series A funding of $12 million in January 2011 even before the company decided to change its business model into online marketplace. They have also participated in some of the subsequent rounds of funding.



Snapdeal, which was valued $6.5 billion during the funding round led by OntarioTeachers Pension Plan, has been witnessing markdown in its valuations. There were talks with Softbank and Snapdeal on raising funds at a valuation of $3-4 billion. The early investors have been blocking Softbank’s plans to infuse equity funding at lower valuation, which saw the cash reserves of the company drying up.



Another sticking point is sale of Freecharge. The company has been trying to sell the mobile transactions platform it had acquired for a whopping $400 million in 2015. Snapdeal has been depleting its cash reserves on the operational expenses of Freecharge. Snapdeal wants the sale of Freecharge to be out of the merger deal.



Mobikwik and Paytm had evinced interest in buying the mobile wallet. As per industry sources, Freecharge is being valued not even half of the price at which Snapdeal had acquired it. The Freecharge issue, however, was not part of the agenda of Tuesday’s board meeting.



Even Snapdeal, which has raised $1.76 million in 12 rounds of funding, is being sold off at a lower valuation in a proposed cash and stock deal. As on March 2016, the company had losses amounting to Rs 3,316 crore growing by 150 per cent over the previous fiscal.



On the other hand, the revenue growth had tapered down to 56 per cent to Rs 1457 crore, as per the filings made with Registrar of Companies. Snapdeal is also planning sell its logistics arm outside the merger deal. Reports suggest that TVS Logistics and Future Group were in talks with Snapdeal on this.



