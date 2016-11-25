Next steps: Jaitley prepares ground for digital payments

Pushing ahead to the next stage of the demonetisation drive, finance minister Arun Jaitley has asked banks to promote digital banking, which is the stated objective of the government's move is to reduce cash transactions. The finance minister said a committee under an additional secretary in the finance ministry was being set up to promote digital banking.



During a meeting with heads of PSU banks and those in the private sector, the minister was deeply critical of the parliamentary opposition to the demonetisation. Politicians need to acknowledge that preferences are changing and use of plastic money had increased,



"Some of the banks have already had a lot of success, contrary to the argument which is made within the political system that Indians are not well adapted to this mode. I think political life of India has to accept that right under our nose, people are changing as far as their habits are concerned," Jaitley said.



He added, "Additionally, with regard to banks' existing customers, debit cards and prepaid cards, e-wallets as well as mobile apps, are going to be utilised by them. They are ready with their infrastructure."



Noting that one startling figure that came out in the course of the meeting on Thursday was that there were already 80 crore cards in circulation, of which 40 crore were being actively used by people. This was a change that was already happening. Demonetisation therefore had to be seen as a great opportunity to further catalyse this change.



"One of the principle single agenda for the meeting was to expand digital banking itself. The objective of this meeting was to appeal to the banking system and prepare them in mission mode for expediting this entire exercise," he said. The finance minister said there are 14 lakh POS machines at the retail level and this figure had to be expanded manifold.



