Next: PSUs to take over stalled projects to resolve NPAs

With the government deciding to empower the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to deal with bad loans, the resolution of non-performing assets (NPAs) is likely to pick up pace now.



The President is likely to soon issue an ordinance that would give additional powers to the central bank in this regard. Experts said the central bank might set up sector-specific oversight committees to resolve the problem of bad loans. Currently, there is just one oversight committee that deals with the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed (S4A) Assets. Its positive experience has encouraged the government to think of more such panels. The RBI might appoint independent banking sector experts on such committees, sources said.



Meanwhile, the government plans to give operational flexibility to central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) for taking over troubled private sector assets and turning them around and resolving NPAs. To facilitate the takeover of stalled projects, sources said, the Cabinet Secretariat would coordinate between various CPSEs under different administrative ministries and banks.



The issue of NPAs was discussed at a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Among others, the meeting discussed steps being taken to reduce NPAs including the mechanism of transfer of bad assets to PSUs for turning them around, sources said. Banks have been asked to identify some of the large NPAs in various sectors and share details of this with the sector-related ministries. It is expected that the ministries concerned will work out faster resolution mechanisms or takeover by state run firm in some cases, sources said.



Bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs) rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 6.06 lakh crore during April-December of 2016-17, the bulk of which came from power, steel, road infrastructure and textile sectors. Gross NPAs of PSBs nearly doubled to Rs 5.02 lakh crore at the end of March 2016, up from Rs 2.67 lakh crore at the end of March 2015. The proposed amendment approved in banking laws will empower the RBI to effectively deal with the problem of mounting bad loans in the banking sector. Banks have been reluctant to resolve NPAs through settlement schemes or sell bad loans to asset reconstruction companies for fear of being hauled up by investigation agencies.



Once the law is amended, RBI will be able to give specific solutions for specific cases and also, if required, look at providing relaxation in terms of current guidelines, said a senior government official aware of the deliberations. The government and the RBI have together decided to take a new approach to resolution of bad loans after initiatives such as Corporate Debt Restructuring, Strategic Debt Restructuring and S4A failed to yield results. The main reason behind the failure to tackle rising NPAs was lack of initiative by bankers, who feared subsequent probe by investigative agencies like Central Vigilance Commission and CBI.



Meanwhile, sources said, there is a thinking to do away with forensic audit of bad assets unless banks are sure that default is wilful. This would save precious time for banks and enable them to plan faster turnaround of bad assets and recover a large portion of their dues. The NPA policy is also expected to give option to bankers to empanel rating agencies suggested by the finance ministry to get their stressed assets rated. This will help in arriving at a valuation for such asset. Often bad assets fail to attract investors as they are overpriced.



