Newgen biscuits mushrooming

Mushrooms co­uld soon make a transformational journey from kitchens to high-end factories in India, as a new technology promises to give an all together new feel to this special type of fungus by making it the main ingredient of a tasty and crunchy biscuit.



The Mushroom Research Directorate (MRD) in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, has developed a technology to convert mushroom powder into high-end biscuits — a first for India — which aims to not only push a new product into the market, but also give fresh incentives to the cultivators.



“We hope the technology will be accepted by the biscuit industry,” said VP Sharma, director at MRD.



The technology is now being put through further tests to develop product standardisation and once it is completed, the institute might sell the formula to any private player on royalty basis, Sharma told Financial Chronicle during an interview.



He further explained that the preparation is very simple. “Mix 800 gm of maida and 200 gm of mushroom powder by adding water. Then add milk powder, sugar, cardamom, coconut, bakery ghee, baking powder and ammonia. Mix all the constituents properly in a



bakery mixer and make the dough. Make thin sheets of uniform thickness with rolling pin and cut biscuits of desirable size by any suitable object. Put the biscuits in trays and bake them in an oven,” Sharma said.



The institute has calculated the cost of production of mushroom biscuits at about Rs 200 per kg. “There is potential that it can be brought down to Rs 120-130 a kg level,” he said.



Sharma added that the shelf life of the biscuits will be three months at ambient conditions without spoilage. The directorate had used white button mushroom powder while making the biscuits, he said.



A spokesperson of Britannia Industries declined to comment while Priyagold’s Naveen Agarwal said the cost of production is on the higher side while the shelf life too is very less for the industry to accept the technology.



“It is very difficult to even try out the technology, as the shelf life is very less. It may be suitable for small bakeries that sell through counters. But the cost is again a deterrent, as we have to add packaging, distribution and taxes to it,” said Agarwal, a director in Surya Food & Agro, which manufactures biscuits under the Priyagold brand.



He said the industry will have to study the health benefits of mushroom before taking a decision. Besides, many consider mushroom as non-vegetarian food, he added.



Asked whether he would be interested in buying the technology, Agarwal said, “First we have to understand, then discuss in details and then arrive at a decision. But we will definitely speak to our sales and marketing people to get a feedback on consumers’ acceptability.”



Sharma, from the institute under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), said they would work on improving the shelf life of the biscuit. He said mushroom is one of the most important emerging crops in recent years because of its medicinal and nutritional value. It is a complete food containing all the essential nutrients for the sound health of human beings.



“It is a complete pack of carbohydrates, protein, low fat, vitamins, antioxidants, selenium, copper, potassium, iron, magnesium, zinc, manganese etc. Mushroom is very useful for lowering cholesterol, curing arthritis, checking anaemia, strengthening bones/teeth, maintaining insulin in the body, controlling blood pressure and overcoming constipation,” he said.



The production of mushroom in India is about 1.20 lakh tonnes and most of the produce is generally consumed fresh. The country had exported about 21 tonnes of mushroom in 2015-16.



