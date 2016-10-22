New type of bird flu virus found in India

The government on Friday said the subtype H5N8 virus has been found for the first time in India after the samples of wild birds in Delhi zoo were tested positive of avian influenza, popularly known as bird flu. H5N8 has been reported from 11 countries during 2015 and four countries (including India) this year, the government said in a statement.



The Bhopal-based National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) has reported that samples of wild birds died in Delhi have tested positive for H5 Avian influenza virus.



The zoo authority has said the mortality of nine birds was among the wild birds and not the captive ones. The government said 5 Rosy pelican, 3 ducks and one Painted Stork died between October 14 and October 17 in Delhi zoo. The laboratory has also confirmed positive for H5N8 virus in cases of death of 15 birds in a Gwalior zoo.



As per World Organisation of for Animal Health, the avian influenza disease in wild/migratory birds does not affect the status of the country, so the country’s poultry exports can continue, the government said. Since no human infections with H5N8 has been established anywhere in the world so far, the government said necessary precautions are to be undertaken while handling sick and dead birds and contaminated material during control and containment operations.



Delhi’s development minister Gopal Rai said there is no need to panic as all measures are in place to deal with any situation.



