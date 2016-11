The government will promote new technologies to help raise shelf life of pulses and other grains to red­u­ce post-harvest food losses.



Addressing a conference on controlled atmosphere and fumigation in stored products, food processing scretary Avinash Srivastava said use of science and technology is the answer to address the problem of food wastage in the country.



Post-harvest food losses are estimated at about Rs 1,00,000 crore per annum, which is one per cent of the country’s GDP. “If we reduce the losses, that much increase in GDP would be seen,” he said.