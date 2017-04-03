LoginRegister
The new singing sensation

By PTI Apr 03 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has made his singing debut with a track dedicated to the country’s greatest cricketing stars, who have glorified the sport. Titled Sachin’s Cricketwali Beat, the song is composed by Shamir Tandon. It features Tendulkar and singer Sonu Nigam’s vocals. The song is part of the promotion for Tendulkar’s recently launched digital platform 100MB.

“Sachin’s Cricketwali Beat is a very upbeat and feel good number. It’s a unique collaboration with the supremely talented Sonu Nigam, specially made for my new app 100MB,” Sachin said in a statement. This is the first time the audience is going to see me sing and I hope all my fans enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed singing it,” he says. Sonu heaped praise on Tendulkar, saying he is a gifted singer and blessed with “something divine.” “People fall in three categories — talented, genius and blessed. Sachin falls in the blessed category. I first heard him sing and told composer Shamir that Sachin is one to whom god has given something extraordinary. He is blessed with something divine,” he said. In the song, which was released on Sunday on the sixth anniversary of India’s World Cup win in 2011, Tendulkar mentioned every single player he played his six World Cups with. The music video will be available on MTV and MTV Beats from April 3 to 5.

