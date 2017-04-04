New SBI rules unfair to low salary earners, say customers

V Kumar has been a customer of State Bank of India (SBI) for the past few years. He is unhappy that the bank would now impose a fine for not maintaining a minimum monthly balance in accounts. SBI has also revised charges on other services, including ATMs.



“On a salary of Rs 25,000, I will have to maintain Rs 5,000 as average monthly balance since I am based in Mumbai. This will lower the liquidity in my hands. I also have an account with Central Bank of India that requires me to maintain just Rs 1,000 as the average balance which I find quite reasonable. SBI too should make Rs 1,000 as the average monthly balance requirement for salaried people like me living in metros,” said Kumar.



From April 1, all SBI rules, including the minimum balance requirement, will be applicable to customers of erstwhile associate banks and the Bhartiya Mahila Bank that now stand merged with SBI.



The new rate is effective from the date the bank merged five of its associates and Bharatiya Mahila Bank putting SBI on the list of top 50 large banks of the world.



The total customer base of the bank has reached 37 crore with a branch network of around 24,000 and nearly 59,000 ATMs across the country. The merged entity has a deposit base of more than Rs 26 lakh crore and advances of Rs 18.50 lakh crore. SBI has made a few changes in signage and logo, with its iconic keyhole set against the background of inky blue. There have been minor changes in the design and colour of SBI’s new look from April 1.



