New PoEM rules target shell firms

Tightening the noose around shell companies floated to evade tax in India, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday issued new tax rules for determining the place of effective management (PoEM) of a company.



The new PoEM rules would kick in from assessment year 2017-18 and cover companies with annual gross turnover of Rs 50 crore or more. The long-awaited guidelines require foreign companies in India and Indian firms with overseas subsidiaries to pay local taxes based on where the business is effectively controlled.



“The intent is not to target Indian multinationals which are engaged in business activities outside India. The intent is to target shell companies and companies which are created for retaining income outside India although real control and management of affairs is located in India,” the CBDT said in a statement.



The apex tax authority noted the guidelines are not intended to cover foreign firms or to tax their global income merely on the ground of presence of ‘permanent establishment’ or business connection in India.



“Now, the government has closed the tax avoidance opportunities for companies which sought to artificially escape the residential status by shifting insignificant or isolated events related with control and management outside India,” said Rakesh Nangia, managing partner, Nangia & Co.



The PoEM rules require a company’s residency to be determined by persons exercising effective control over decision-making and the place where such control is exercised. This would help target shell companies incorporated overseas to evade taxes by showing their residency as a tax haven even though the management and effective control is in India.



“The place where these management decisions are taken would be more important than the place where such decisions are implemented. For the purpose of determination of PoEM, it is the substance, which would be conclusive rather than the form,” the CBDT said.



As per the guiding principles for determination of PoEM, the place of effective management is defined as a place where key management and commercial decisions that are necessary for the conduct of the business of an entity as a whole, in substance, is made.



Significantly, it also provides for formation of a three-member collegium consisting of senior tax officials whose approval would be required for initiating inquiry for PoEM in a case of a taxpayer.



It further provides guidance on ‘active business outside India’ (ABOI) test so as not to cover companies outside India, which are engaged in active business.



