New NPA framework sparks rally in bank, steel stocks

Bank stocks hogged the limelight on Thursday after the government decided to give more powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to effectively deal with the problem of mounting bad loans.



Corporate lenders like ICICI Bank particularly attracted strong buying support as they would benefit the most from the planned changes in the law. The Union cabinet on late Wednesday evening had approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act for resolution of the non-performing asset (NPA) crisis.



ICICI Bank zoomed 9.24 per cent, IOB soared 8.26 per cent, Union Bank of India 6.44 per cent and Andhra Bank 4.81 pc on BSE. The BSE bank index went up by 2.32 per cent. "Banks are in sweet spot due to new framework to deal with NPA and better quarter results," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.



Bank stocks in fact have been rallying for the past one month in the hope of government unveiling an effective framework for resolving the issue of mounting bad loans.. They have beaten benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 by a big margin in returns. An Analysis of one-month return of bank stocks showed that most public sector banks were up by 10 per cent to 30 per cent while they were up year to date by 27.31 per cent to 73.72 per cent.



The top public sector banks in terms of monthly return were BoI (32.48 per cent); OBC (22.96 per cent); Punjab & Sind Bank(21.68 per cent); Syndicate Bank(21.42 per cent); Canara Bank(21.03 per cent); Andhra Bank(20.12 per cent); Indian Bank(19.64 per cent); Dena Bank(19.58 per cent); South Indian Bank(18.52 per cent); Vijaya Bank(17.14 per cent); PNB (16.21 per cent).



Other PSU bank gainers included Allahabad Bank (15.92 per cent); Uco Bank (15.80 per cent), Union Bank of India (14.89 per cent) Bank of Maharashtra (12.65 per cent); Corporation Bank (11.75 per cent) and Bank of Baroda (10.03 per cent).



A senior banker said that setting up an oversight committee for CDR and SDR will help in decision making process as the existing restructuring scheme have been unable to resolve the NPA mess.



Ditto for the share prices of the steel sector, which is saddled with huge debts.



Among the steel stocks analysed, Bhushan Steel topped the chart among over 100 steel stocks with a return of 37.72 per cent. Among the 101 stocks analysed 30 steel stocks have given one-month return of 10.55-58.72 per cent on hopes of their high debt burden getting resolved either by bank taking a hair cut or asset sale to pare debt.



“I am particularly bullish on PSU banks whether small or big, if debtors return money, banks will benefit. Provisioning has already been done wherever required, and chances of new debt going bad is less and less as banks are not lending much but more and loan money will return to the banks,” Kishore P Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research, said.



