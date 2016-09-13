New life premiums see 59% growth in August

Driven by the strong growth witnessed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), life insurers saw a 59 per cent surge in first year premium income last month.Life insurers grew their new premiums to Rs 14,285 crore in August, from Rs 8,982 crore reported in the same month last year. Individual single premiums grew 152 per cent to Rs 2,261 crore, while group single premiums were up by 80 per cent to Rs 7,578 crore. Individual non-single premiums were up 20 per cent to Rs 3,660 crore, while group non-single premiums were down by 4.6 per cent.The growth was mainly aided by LIC, which grew its new premiums by 92 per cent to Rs 10,173 crore. The individual single premiums of the insurer grew by a whopping 205 per cent, while its group single premiums grew by 100 per cent. LIC’s individual non-single premiums registered a growth of 18 per cent, and, unlike the industry, its group non-single premiums also grew by 90 per cent.Comparatively, private insurers saw a slower growth of 5.2 per cent in the case of new premiums. Individual single premiums and individual non-single premiums grew by 7 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. In the case of group policies, single premiums grew by 10 per cent, but non-single premiums degrew by 51 per cent, which also pulled the industry numbers down.In the group business, LIC posted a good growth compared to private insurers, whose non-single premiums degrew.“Group business has a kind of seasonality as it is a fund business and driven by corporates. As these are big-ticket premiums, the business can vary month-on-month, whereas individual business is more systematic and steady,” said RM Vishakha, MD and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.In terms of numbers, individual single policies and non-single policies grew by 33 per cent and 7.4 per cent, respectively. Group non-single policies degrew in numbers, while single premium policies were only marginally up.