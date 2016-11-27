New GST model provides for anti-profiteering measures

The government on Saturday released the revised Model GST Law along with drafts of integrated GST (IGST) and compensation law for rolling out of goods and services tax (GST) next fiscal.



Tax experts claimed that the changes in the GST Law was to the tune of 15-20 per cent compared to the draft put in public domain last June while terming it as mixed bag for the industry.



The new version provides for anti-profiteering measures to protect consumer interest ensuring that prices are reduced in proportion to lowering of tax incidence. The Model Law has proposed to set up an authority with powers to impose penalty on erring suppliers.



Tax experts, however, said there could be challenges in the way of operating such mechanism.



The revised draft has amended some of the provisions related to transition stock, input tax credit provisions and FOC (free of cost) supplies addressing some of the major concerns flagged by the trade and businesses.



Bipin Sapra, partner – indirect tax at EY India termed the revised GST law as mixed bag for the industry.



The revised law has retained the provision requiring E-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon to deduct 1 per cent TDS (tax deducted at source) on payments made to suppliers. It also requires service providers to register in each state they operate, a move that telecom companies, banks and insurers have strongly opposed.



"Many concerns of the services sector, particularly with respect to single centralized registration and clarity in terms of place of supply rules, have not been adequately addressed. Further changes to this draft cannot, therefore, be ruled out," said Pratik Jain, partner and leader (indirect tax) at Indian arm of global consultancy PwC.



As regards losses to states in the new tax regime, the Centre would pay provisional compensation every quarter but the final amount would be decided after an audit by national auditor CAG.



The compensation would be met through levy of a cess called 'GST Compensation Cess' on luxury items and demerit goods like tobacco and aerated drinks for the first five years. Any excess amount after the end of five year tenure in the compensation corpus would be divided between Centre and states.



As per the Compensation law, half of the excess amount would go to the Consolidated Fund of India and would form part of the overall tax kitty and would be divided in a fixed proportion between the Centre and states. The remaining 50 per cent would be shared among the states in the ratio of their total revenues from state GST (SGST) in the last year of the transition period.



The base year for compensation will be 2015-16 and the projected growth rate of revenue subsumed for a state during the transition period shall be 14 per cent per annum.



All the three draft legislations would now be taken for all-powerful GST Council's consideration in a meeting scheduled on December 2-3.



The Council had in its earlier meeting this month decided on a 4-tier GST tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent with essential items to be taxed on lower rate while luxury items and demerit goods to be taxed at a peak rate of 28 per cent besides cess on them.



The draft IGST law which deals with inter-state supply of goods has capped the tax rate at 28 per cent.



