New encryption key in Aadhaar authentication devices from June

In another two months, manufacturers and vendors have to update their devices for authenticating Aadhaar, which will act as another layer of security to protect users against fraud. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which implements Aadhaar, said that all devices using its authentication will have to adhere to the new encryption standards from June 1.



Aadhaar is set to take the centre stage in biometric-based digital payments.



The UIDAI has already asked manufacturers and vendors to go for STQC certification as per the new standards, a government official said. All the existing devices should be upgraded to the new norms, the official added.



Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that identifies residents based on their biometrics. More than 112 crore Aadhaar cards have been generated in the country. As more and more platforms are using Aadhaar authentications, such transactions have crossed the 500 crore mark.



Without the security updation, these devices will not be able to do Aadhaar authentication after June 1, the official said. “We are continuously trying to tighten security. We felt that while the system is secure, we want to further improve the security by building one more layer. So, if the device itself can be encrypted, it will be harder to break into the system,” a PTI report quoting UIDAI chairman said.



Simplifying this, he said that while two locks exist currently - one at the level of agency and another at UIDAI - the new system will place a third lock on the biometric device itself.



He said that UIDAI has been in talks with the device manufacturers for almost 1.5 years for implementation of the new specifications. In this period, Aadhaar has seen its numbers swell both in terms of enrolment and authentication. The daily authentications now stand at almost 2 crore against 10 lakh about 1.5 years ago. Since manufacturers are showing interest, it means there is demand. When specially designed biometric fingerprint scanner for Aadhaar is made, with another lock, it will sell in the market.



