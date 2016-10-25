LoginRegister
New chairman in 4 months, says Ratan Tata

By FC Bureau Oct 25 2016 , Mumbai

Immediately after replacing Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons, Rata Tata in a brief mail to employees said a committee has been set up to choose Mistry’s successor in four month’s time. FC reproduces the letter below...

Dear colleagues,

The board of directors of Tata Sons has, in its meeting today, replaced Mr Cyrus P Mistry as chairman with immediate effect.

A new management structure is being put in place and a selection committee has been constituted to identify the next chairman of Tata Sons. The committee has been mandated to complete the process in four months. In the interim, the board has requested me to perform the role of the chairman and I have agreed to do in the interest of stability of and reassurance to the Tata Group.

With regards,

Yours sincerely,

Ratan Tata

