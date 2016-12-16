New black money disclosure scheme commences today

The government on Friday asked tax evaders to come clean by the end of current fiscal rolling out yet another black money disclosure scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), that kicks in on Saturday (today) and closes on March 31 next year.
The scheme allows cash-hoarders to pay 50 per cent tax on their unaccounted cash and deposits held in now-defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes post demonetisation of the high-value currencies on November 8.
The amnesty scheme is part of The Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Act, 2016, which was approved by the Lok Sabha earlier this month. The disclosures made under PMGKY would enjoy immunity from wealth tax, civil and other taxation laws. Not declaring the unexplained income but showing it as income in the tax return form would lead to a total levy of 77.25 per cent in taxes and penalty. In case the disclosure is not made using the black money window or in the tax return, a further 10 per cent penalty on tax payable will be levied followed by prosecution.
“Beginning tomorrow, most of the banks will have challans to be filled for depositing tax for availing the PMGKY scheme. Only after payment of 50 per cent tax and setting aside the 25 per cent of the remaining undisclosed amount for four years, a person can avail the PMGKY scheme,” revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said.
For availing the scheme, a person will have to pay tax first and produce the payment receipt. This is unlike the recent income declaration scheme (IDS-2016) wherein disclosures were made first and taxes were recovered later. As the disclosures will be kept confidential, those who declare the unaccounted cash are not required to disclose it in Income Tax Returns forms.
Adhia said that the tax department through its Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) was getting data about every single deposit in bank account. Besides, the tax authorities are closely working with other agencies, like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to nab the offenders.
“We have information from FIU regarding deposits in dormant accounts, (zero-balance) Jan Dhan, urban co-operative bank, how much repayment of loans have been made in cash, RTGS transfers, withdrawal and hence I-T department has been successful on raids," Adhia said.
The government has solicited help from people by coming forward with tip-offs on black money. To get information on money launderers, the tax department has created an email address: blackmoneyinfo@incometax.gov.in.
The tax department has also decided to hire a professional agency to analyse the huge data it has received on transactions. Meanwhile, it has carried out over 600 search and seizure operations, and got about Rs 300 crore. During the extensive operations, people have admitted to having about Rs 2,600 crore in unaccounted wealth.
CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said the tax department was keeping an eye out for suspicious activities. CBDT has sent 3,000 notices for high bank deposits following demonetisation. “The assessees should know that their deposits in bank accounts are being watched. We are examining whether it is explained money or not," he said. Chandra said that the PMGKY was the last opportunity available to tax evaders to come clean.