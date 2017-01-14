New age Foodies

If you’re a foodie and have lived in a big city, chances are you that have tried out many big and small restaurants. You have probably seen many of these joints changing hands, brands and product-line over the years.



A lot has changed the way food and beverages (F&B) businesses have been run thus far. Despite alleged government interference, taxation troubles, difficult landlords and staggering staff attrition, the restaurant business is thriving in India.



Food investments have new-age investors and managerial boards, who call the shots in corporate governance. With them have come mergers, acquisitions, IPOs -- and discontent. The change in the sector in the last 15 years is matched only by changes in peoples’ eating habits. Consumers, particularly the peckish young generation, want to experiment with food. Gone are the days of Indian Chinese, butter chicken and daal makhni. They are passé.



What is coming in, as the happening trend if you please, is to become a food entrepreneur, running multi-brand food chains.



As Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants explains: “A food business running like mom-and-pop shop is no longer viable because you cannot achieve growth. Restaurant business is capital intensive and you need to pump in money for sustenance. It has a typical 4-5 month gestation period. Therefore, private equity investment (PE) is absolutely imperative. While I started with my own money and never had such a long gestation period, I got KPMG as my statutory auditor to set the books and lure investors.”



What sets Zorawar apart is his pedigree. An MBA from Boston’s Bentley University, he claims to have imbibed the art of fine cuisine from father Jiggs Kalra, the ‘Czar of Indian Cuisine.’



In just three years, Zorawar’s Massive Restaurants has nine restaurants across five brands like Masala Library and Farzi Café, among others.



He plans to raise a corpus of over $20 million for internal expansion in second round of funding in coming months, where PE firm Everstone has been putting in money.



Zorawar says private investors also introduce discipline in running businesses, along with healthy corporate governance.



Zoaravar is by no means alone, in this endeavour. There are quite a few like-minded individuals, who are convinced that restaurants are to be run like professional food business.



Says Deepak I Shahdadpuri of DSG Partners Asia Pte Ltd (DSGCP), a Singapore-based PE, which actively invests in Indian F&B business: “I believe there is significant opportunity in F&B in India, both in terms of packaged goods sold through retail channels (modern, direct & kirana) and also for restaurants.”



He says DSGCP has invested in both categories over the last decade and continues to be excited with the potential, despite the challenges.



The company has invested in brands like Sula Wines, Bakers Circle (food services key supplier to Subway, Domino's, among others), Veeba Foods, Impresario (own and operate Social, Smoke House and Salt Water,), Suzette/Kitchen Garden, Oyo Rooms, MSwipe, Raw Pressery, Chai Point and Epigamia Yogurts.



As per a recent survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the size of the total market, both organised and unorganised, stands at Rs 3,09,110 crore ($48b) in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10 per cent to reach Rs 4,98,130 crore ($77 b) by 2021.



It is understood that the unorganised market holds a 67 per cent share with an estimated size of Rs 2,07,635 crore in 2016. However, this share is expected to fall and reach Rs 2,93,950 (59 per cent) by 2021.



The organised market, which includes chain outlets, standalone outlets and restaurants in hotels, is estimated at Rs 1,01,475 crore in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent to reach Rs 2,04,180 crore by 2021.



Riyaaz Amlani, owner of Impressio Foods, concurs on the need for active PE. As someone who had roped in DSG earlier, Amlani became famous for the high-volume, low-margin Mocha café chain in Mumbai.



But he was quick to realise that Indians need fine dining in “casual” ambience. So, he chose to add lower-volume, higher-margin restaurant brands like Salt Water Café and Smoke House Deli.



In the first round of funding, he raised Rs 15 crore in 2008, another Rs 35 cr in 2011 and claims a Rs 250 crore topline growth with 17 per cent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).



“Food business is a $48-billion industry, out of which 70 per cent is still unorganised and growing at 15 per cent per annum. So there’s going to be a great story in the days to come”, predicts Riyaaz.



He, however, feels that while PE funding is good, many have burnt their fingers, making even private investors a little cautious about investing in India.



Says Riyaaz: “The fact is that the PE guys came in a little too early when the consumption level had not fully developed in India. Hence, not too many big companies could come up. At one level, the financial guys blocked the entire F&B sector fearing ‘nobody’s made money and nobody can make money’. They started investing in food techs, but here was a bubble there. They all hunt in packs and are prone to dismissing the sector.”



It’s true that the number of deals slid in the first eight months of 2016 after hitting a peak in 2015. As per reports, a total of nine deals were struck in the January-August period of 2016, versus 21 deals in 2015.



Investors are reluctant to put in money. After the success of chains like Domino's and Speciality Restaurants between 2007 and 2011, there was a rush of interest, which has subsequently slackened, since these deals came up a cropper.



There was a real rush of money between 2005 and 2009, but few funds have managed to make money from a sector with so much potential. Profitability continued to be elusive, say experts.



Investors like DSGCP’s Deepak point out to lopsided costs, cumbersome and painful licensing, compliance procedures and staggering rentals, which have made India's F&B sector a difficult investment option.



DSG had backed Riyaaz’s Impresario Foods. It is often seen as a challenge for investors to dissuade entrepreneurs from chasing them for funds, since some business models may not work. “VC and PE funds are today skeptical about the space because very few have had profitable exits,” he explains.



In October 2016, Bay Capital Investments offloaded nearly 11 lakh shares of Westlife Development- subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants - the master franchisee of McDonald's Restaurant, in a transaction worth over Rs 40 crore.



Moreover, JP Morgan and India Private Equity Fund (IPEF), a joint venture between Chase Capital Partners and Oppenhiemer, who together held 31 per cent stake in Jubilant Foodworks - the master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza chain, exit their decade-old investment prior to the chain’s IPO in 2010.



Not everybody feels PE is a safe funding option – like Delhi-based celebrity chef Marut Sikka, of Delhi Clubhouse fame, who is convinced that unless there is a quick service restaurant (QSR) rush to open many outlets, there is little need for PEs.



He points out: “When you go to a company for funding, there is a lot you have to part with – some of it is financial and some of it is working ethics. Indigo, for example, had to sell out to investors because they could not work together. We are more product delivery-oriented people. We cannot see a bottom line in everything, unlike investors.”



Year 2015 saw a partnership split between restaurateur and star chef Rahul Akerkar, founder of Indigo, Tote and fine dining caterers Moveable Feast and his investor deGustibus Hospitality. Akerkar was said to be unhappy with investors’ intervention in decision-making. There were financial issues as well and the chains were sold off to the investors.



However, Akerkar is still synonymous with Indigo, which he founded in 1999, and the cafes and delicatessens that came later. deGustibus on its part claims to have learnt an important lesson: “It's important to keep ownership and managerial-ship at two different levels. It's best not to mix them,” is his sage advice.



Explains Zorawar: “Whichever company can survive these five to seven years of testing times, will become a really big multi-billion dollar giant. The market is huge. You open a restaurant and it will be known from day one. It’s not a matter of `if you would make money’, but when would you make money. The gestation period has reduced, but the cost of building a restaurant has gone up, as has the cost of occupancy and of labour, while profit margins are constrained. Yet volumes have grown.”



New Silk Route (NSR) had sewn a couple of deals in the past. The PE firm, involved in a spat with the founders of Vasudev Adiga’s Fast Food Ltd, bought out its stake. It also picked a majority stake in Moshe's and later appointed Lodha Capital Advisors for an exit.



Everstone Group was reported to have been looking for a strategic partner for Pan India Foods Solutions, also known as Blue Foods. Over the years, Everstone has been exiting some of its loss-making outlets in a bid to save costs and improve the financial health of the company.



The fine-dining platform has seven brands- Italian-themed Spaghetti Kitchen, Copper Chimney, ice cream parlour chain Gelato Italiano, café chain The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Bombay Blue and Noodle Bar. It also operates food courts under the brands Food Talk and Spoon.



Everstone Group’s first fund, Indivision India Partners, had bought a controlling stake in the company in 2008. Sunil Kapur of Copper Chimney and Sanjiv Chona of Cream Centre, founded Pan India in 2000. Over the years it has expanded its presence but has, in the process, managed to make deep-pocket losses as well.



Eminent restaurateur AD Singh feels PEs only invest when a company reaches a particular scale. Only recently, the food industry is being run professionally. Hence, PE exposure has been very limited.



Says Singh: “When deals were first done, there were problems on both sides. The restaurateurs had to spend a lot a time helping PE managers understand the industry. PE managers, on their part, found the sector overvalued and not mature enough. As a result, it took some sheen off the industry.”



Anjan Chatterjee’s Speciality Restaurants, with brands like Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta, Machaan, Sigree Global Grill, Flame & Grill, Haka, KIBBEH, Kix, Shack and a confectionery brand, Sweet Bengal, didn’t have a great PE story to talk about either. It is a publicly listed Indian restaurant whose businesses and share prices have been going southwards.



Sagar Ratna restaurants have a similar story to narrate. Private equity firm India Equity Partners’ (IEP) fund advisors put its majority 75 per cent stake in South Indian cuisine restaurant chain Sagar Ratna on the block, five years after acquiring it.



Differences between the original promoter, founder and minority stakeholder, Jayaram Banan and IEP over multiple governance issues, have led to this situation. They have been embroiled in several litigations. IEP had bought controlling stake in Sagar Ratna for about Rs 180 crore in 2011.



Marut, while contradicting the need for investors in most ventures, points out: “There are many who do not have PE but are yet running successfully like Town Hall and The Wine Company. They are all internally funded and have lovely products with ample number of outlets. It’s individual choice I would say.”



While there have been a slew of PE buyouts, due to the fragmented nature of the industry and small size of individual players, investors have backed several restaurant chains with growth equity capital too.



DSG, for example, is optimistic about its investments. “I continue to be very bullish on the sector. Consumers in India have more disposal income. They want to spend more on discretionary items including eating out, which for them is a form of entertainment. They are demanding a broader set of offerings and will continue to eat out more often each month and spend more on this”, points out Deepak.



SAIF Partners-backed Speciality Restaurants (Mainland China among other brands), CX Partners invested in Barbeque Nation and Temasek and ICICI Venture had backed Devyani International (franchisee for several QSRs, besides operator of Vaango), Goldman Sachs were behind Azure Hospitality (Mamagoto and others) while TVS Capital (The Yellow Chilli, Papa John's Pizza) and Aditya Birla PE backed Olive Bar & Kitchen chain.



Aditya Birla PE, which invested around $10 million in premium fine dining chain Olive Bar in 2012, is exiting.



Restaurateur AD Singh, who founded the restaurant chain says, “Aditya Birla group had a four-year window, which is expiring.” Aditya Birla PE has received interest from potential investors for its stake in Olive Bar. EY is the investment bank scrutinising the process.



Says Singh: “When you go for a transaction, the market decides what you are worth and this is going to happen again as we raise funds. We have substantial accruals and our growth plans are largely self-funded. Having the PE on board is very important to help the company mature and be professional. We worked closely with Aditya Birla, the Bowling Company with The Chatterjee Group. That was a good experience. So far the promoter has an eye on long-term growth, we can add great value”.



Established in 2000, Olive Bar is known for its flagship fine dining brand Olive, which operates a chain of boutique fine dining restaurants straddling multiple genres, a high-profile night club and a niche catering business across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Its brand portfolio includes Olive, Monkey Bar, Lady Baga and SodaBottleOpenerWala.



Points out a hopeful Singh: “I feel that we are entering the second phase now, where companies are maturing and there are better opportunities available. There is a sounder understanding both ways and better collaboration. There’s no denying that the size of the market is steadily growing.”



PE firm Samara Capital, which was said to be in talks with Adyar Ananda Bhavan, had earlier backed a few restaurant chains. In 2014, it picked up stake in Hyderabad-based Paradise Food Court and also joined others to buy a set of QSR and casual dining outlets under the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Pizza Hut brands in India.



Everstone has a whole platform focused on the restaurants & food business like Zorawar’s Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd among others and also runs the franchisee for Burger King in India.



Impresario Foods’ Riyaaz Amlani, has been able to ride successive trends in F&B space, with his Mocha cafes added to his chain of recent casual dining outlets, Social.



Along the way, Amlani has flirted with other formats like Salt Water brand of fine dining. “As an industry, F&B is over-regulated and overtaxed,” he states.



According to NRAI, the share of the chain segment in the organised market is Rs 20,400 crore. This is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent to reach Rs 50,950, which is 25 per cent of the organised market by 2021.



The QSR and casual dining restaurants make up for about 60 per cent of the total organised market with casual dining having the highest market share at 41 per cent. The two metros, Delhi and Mumbai, constitute a total of 22 per cent of the food services market while the six mini metros total to 19 per cent.



Points out Zorawar: “There’s a huge difference in the way restaurant business is run today. The market doubles every 2-3 years. Indians love eating out. Look at all of us. We might not buy the costliest shoes or shirts, but we will just go and eat out. That’s the nature of our people.”



It is true that an average Indian is much better travelled and wants to experiment with new, exciting variants of food. Unlike the days of the old, dining out is not just limited to occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. People simply dine out to socialise and dine in when the urge to cook at home takes a back seat. This has led to multi-cuisine restaurants mushrooming all across the metros.



Riyaaz recalls that in last 15 years, the Indian consumption story of dining out and dining in, have evolved. “Earlier we had only 5 stars and only one or two standalone restaurants. There has been a growth in finer dining. Indians are eating out eight times a month. But that is not enough. Singapore, for example, is eating out 55 times a month. So the headroom for growth is tremendous,” he adds.



It may all look very prim and proper with glamorous celebrity chefs and partying restaurateurs. In reality, however, it is a bunch of investors who rule the roost and celebrity chefs are often faces behind the brands.



The best-known “lifestyle” brands are part of just four-five big restaurant chains that dominate. Their proliferation may give the impression of a big boom, but the owners of these brands are trying hard to balance growth with profitability.



“Growth versus profitability is a tightrope,” admits AD Singh. Most companies, while growing in volumes, are losing profitability. He feels it is time to consolidate and create bigger and healthier ventures.



Marut believes in the need for a cautious and calculative approach. “I opened Delhi Clubhouse and its second Gurgaon branch with internal funding. If your product is good, it gives you a reasonably healthy gross profit of 10-15 per cent, which can pay back for itself within 2-3 years and thereafter that capital can be reinvested in any product line, which can again pay back in 2-3 years,” he explains.



However, Marut does agree that one cannot open new product lines in a span of 8-10 months or a year or even four restaurants in a year with just self-funding. “When a QSR chain needs to open 20-50 outlets in one go, PEs are required,” he says.



The last few years have seen investors being chased for expansion purposes, leading to a numbers game and in the process, diluting their brands. “Having an investor can be like a monkey on your back if they don't understand the business”, is the refrain of insiders in the know.



Many investors are interested only in doubling their money in four years and exiting; not for them are chasing passions like building long-term value.



To be sure, getting funding is all about the art of storytelling. While the restaurant ecosystem is full of uneasy alliances, people like Singh believe it’s the right time to consolidate, where mergers and acquisitions can create bigger properties.



He admits, “Since the big companies in F&B sector are still too small to go public, consolidation is a way to build size. In today’s terms, for a food company to go public, it should have a top line of Rs 500- 600 crore and EBITDA of 15 per cent. Most of the existing, mature companies have a top line range of Rs 200-300 crore. The best option is where two or three companies come and work together to grow well, an option we all are looking at. Some of us are looking at acquisition too.”



He feels that the market is in the process of gaining maturity and a lot will change the way investments are managed.



Riyaaz feels investors are reassessing the market and two years down the line, consumption stories will be heard in tier two cities as well. “Until and unless brands like Massive Restaurants, BBQ Nation, Impressio, Olive and others establish big companies, investor appetite will die out,” he fears, adding: “The game lies in growing big.” He has got a point there.



sudeshna.banerjee@mydigitalfc.com



