Netas go all out in battle of jumlas

The rivalry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BSP chief Mayawati became personal on Monday with characteristic name calling.



Modi dubbed Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) the ‘Behenji Sampatti Party,’ or the Lady’s Wealth Party, an apparent reference to allegations that she had amassed enormous wealth through corruption.



The former UP chief minister returned the favour by punning on the first letters of his name, Narendra Damodar Modi, calling him ‘Mr Negative Dalit Man,’ implying that he is against Dalits who form the base of her party’s support. Modi while mocking at Mayawati’s opposition to note ban said BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party, but Behenji Sampatti Party. Mayawati is popularly known as ‘Behenji’.



At an election rally in Orai region of Jalaun in Bundelkhand region in UP, the prime minister said those who deposit wealth for themselves can never solve the problems of people.



He also attacked the SP and Congress for criticising the demonetisation decision. “Where has Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) reached today...When I announced note ban on November 8 last year, arch-rivals SP and BSP, who never see eye-to-eye, came together...I was amazed when I launched war against corruption and asked for the details of blackmoney. They came together and all including the Congress started speaking the same language." The main concern of the parties in Uttar Pradesh was not note ban, but that they did not get enough time to stash away the ill-gotten money. Behenji (Mayawati) alleges that government was ill-prepared...Was it the government or it was you who was not prepared...She said one week should have been given (before implementing note ban)...Mulayam also said the same,” he said.



“Money started being deposited in banks all of a sudden (after note ban) and (Mayawati) started shouting as why is it only at election time that the account of her brother has been made public...Why is it being discussed that Rs 100 crore have been deposited,” he said.



“Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held but because you have deposited Rs 100 crore after note ban...BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party...Bahujan toh Mayawati me simat gaya hai...It is Behenji Sampatti Party now. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?" he asked.



Not to take the remark lying down, Mayawati said Modi does not know that BSP is a movement first and then a political party. “I have dedicated my entire life for making members of Dalit, deprived and weaker sections and Muslims stand on their feet. They consider me a bigger sampatti (asset),” said the former chief minister.



“The prime minister has compelled me to define Narendra Damodardas Modi as Mr Negative Dalit Man. Narendra stands for negative, Damodardas means Dalit and Modi is man,” she said, adding, “I have given the definition of the prime minister taking into consideration his work and behaviour.”



She told an election rally in Sultanpur, “Perturbed over rising popularity of the BSP, the prime minister is indulging in petty talk. He is an expert in jumlebaazi (rhetoric), but he has compelled me to give him get a tit-for-tat reply.”



Elsewhere in Unchahar, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav too contested PM Modi’s claim about discrimination in power supply during Ramzan and Diwali in Uttar Pradesh and asked him to swear by “mother Ganga" if there was any disparity.”



Giving an interesting twist to the no-holds-barred election campaign, Akhilesh also appeared to target Modi as he “appealed” to Amitabh Bachchan not to “campaign for the donkeys of Gujarat”.



