LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Nepal keen to join China's 'one belt one road' initiative

By PTI Oct 21 2016 , Kathmandu

Tags: News
Nepal is willing to participate in China's ambitious "One Belt, One Road" initiative, prime minister Prachanda said on Friday, expressing confidence that the development project could benefit the land-locked country.

Prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal told visiting Chinese minister of state for industry and administration Zhang Mao that Nepal wants to actively take part in the initiative and benefit from the endeavour, according to sources at the prime minister's office.

China's proposed "One Belt, One Road" initiative, a pet project of President Xi Jinping, aims to link the economic circles in East Asia and Europe, connecting China – on land and over water – to partners in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The initiative known as the revival of the ancient Silk Road trading route would link Asian markets with economic groups in Europe.

With nearly three billion people inhabiting areas covered by the proposed economic belt, it represents the biggest market in the world with unparalleled potential.

Chinese President Xi first introduced the concept in 2013 during his visit to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting with the Chinese minister, Prachanda also welcomed signing of an agreement relating to the protection of intellectual property between the two countries.

Zhang lauded timely implementation of Nepal-China joint projects and also expressed happiness over creating conducive environment for Chinese companies to work in Nepal.

During a separate meeting with Nepalese minister for Industry Navindar Raj Joshi, Jhang said Nepal could benift from the economic progress of its northern neighbour.

They also discussed issues regarding Nepal-China relations and Chinese support for overall economic development of Nepal, according to sources close to Joshi.

During the meeting, Joshi sought China's support in constructing special economic zone (SEZ) infrastructures in northern borders of Nepal.

In response, Zhang said the Chinese investors were eager to invest in Nepal.

The Chinese government also offered assistance to Nepal in introducing the Chinese technology in the country's cottage and small industry sector, he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter