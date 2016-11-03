LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Nepal can benefit from India's economic transformation, says President

By PTI Nov 03 2016 , Kathmandu

Tags: News
President Pranab Mukherjee has said that rapid economic transformation that is taking place in India presents unprecedented opportunities for the people of Nepal.

Addressing a gathering of state dignitaries at a banquet, hosted by Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari yesterday, President Mukherjee, who is on a three-day visit to Nepal, invited them to be stakeholders in India’s growth story.

President Mukherjee emphasized that together both the countries can achieve the full potential of the increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in varied areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, hydro-power, infrastructure development and connectivity projects.

He said that India is proud of the achievements of the people of Nepal and in the success of the development partnership with Nepal. The President stressed that the canvass of India’s bilateral cooperation involves dimensions of human endeavours too.

He said that India and Nepal has age-old historical relations. He also said that the socio-economic, cultural and people to people relation between the two countries provide vitality and dynamism to unique, time-tested and multi-faceted relations.

Yesterday, Nepal’s Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal, also known as ‘Prachanda’ called on President Mukherjee.

The Indian President also visited ‘India House’ for a welcome reception organised by Indian Ambassador to Nepal in his honour.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Opaque deals
    Making defence contracts transparent is an imperative for this government

    Offsets are a significant part of the defence industry eco-system, designed to give domestic enterprises access to technology, funds, projects and glo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter