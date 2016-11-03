Nepal can benefit from India's economic transformation, says President

President Pranab Mukherjee has said that rapid economic transformation that is taking place in India presents unprecedented opportunities for the people of Nepal.



Addressing a gathering of state dignitaries at a banquet, hosted by Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari yesterday, President Mukherjee, who is on a three-day visit to Nepal, invited them to be stakeholders in India’s growth story.



President Mukherjee emphasized that together both the countries can achieve the full potential of the increasing mutually beneficial cooperation in varied areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, hydro-power, infrastructure development and connectivity projects.



He said that India is proud of the achievements of the people of Nepal and in the success of the development partnership with Nepal. The President stressed that the canvass of India’s bilateral cooperation involves dimensions of human endeavours too.



He said that India and Nepal has age-old historical relations. He also said that the socio-economic, cultural and people to people relation between the two countries provide vitality and dynamism to unique, time-tested and multi-faceted relations.



Yesterday, Nepal’s Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal, also known as ‘Prachanda’ called on President Mukherjee.



The Indian President also visited ‘India House’ for a welcome reception organised by Indian Ambassador to Nepal in his honour.



