Need to lessen burden on judiciary: PM

Terming government as the “biggest litigant,” prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to lessen the load on the judiciary, which spends its maximum time in tackling cases where the government is a party. He also pitched for an all India judicial service on the lines of IAS. Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Delhi High Court, Modi said, “The judiciary spends its maximum time on us. Us does not mean Modi, but the government.”



Modi said the load on the judiciary could be reduced if cases are filed after taking a considered view. He said if a teacher approaches court over a service matter and wins, the judgement should be used as a yardstick to extend the benefit to thousands of others to reduce litigation at a later stage.



Though there are no concrete figures, government is party to at least 46 per cent of the court cases ranging from service matters to indirect taxes.



While the Centre has so far failed to finalise the litigation policy, several states have gone ahead with their respective policies based on the 2010 draft of the law ministry.



The draft litigation policy, which is being fine-tuned keeping in view the latest trends, makes it clear that the mindset that matters should be left to the courts for a final decision, should to be discarded.



Recalling the role of Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary on the formation of an All-India Civil Service, Modi said its officers work as a bridge between the Centre and the states in implementing policies.



He said due to the training, an IAS posted in a district thinks on national lines. He said though “controversial,” the issue of an all-India judicial service should also be debated.



Against the backdrop of opposition to the idea by some states and high courts, Modi said debate is the essence of democracy.



