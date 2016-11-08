NDTV 'off air' order put on hold by govt

As NDTV India moved the Supreme Court against the government order banning its telecast for a day for its coverage of the Pathankot terror attack, the information and broadcasting ministry on Monday decided to “put on hold” the order on the Hindi channel, after the broadcaster requested that the decision be reviewed.



Officials said the decision has been put on hold till the time the appeal is disposed of. The petition challenges the constitutional validity of the government order, the channel said in filing to the stock exchanges.



According to sour­c­es, NDTV co-chairm­an Prannoy Roy on Monday met I&B minister M Venkaiah Naidu and discussed the issue related to the order.



Roy, while referring to the decision of the inter-ministerial panel imposing the pe­nalty, contended that the pe­r­spective of NDTV in this regard “was perhaps not fully and adequately appreciated”. “Roy sought a review of the decision and said till that time the order should be put on hold,” an official said.



Officials said Naidu agreed to the request and the ministry will review the decision and till that time the order has been put on hold. It is learnt that Naidu said that rule 6(1)(p) related to media coverage of anti-terror operations was incorporated last year after a series of advisories were issued to media bodies by the previous government. He said violations of norms related to coverage of anti-terror operations had been noticed.



The I&B ministry had on November 2 ordered that NDTV India be taken off air for a day for violating the guidelines in its coverage of the Pathankot terror attack.



