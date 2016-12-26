NDA govt betting big on memorials

Memorials play a significant role in Indian politics. Icons are resurrected and feted with memorials, despite public criticism of the costs involved. BSP leader did that with her Ambedkar memorials when she was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The Narendra Modi government has gone one step ahead by naming five ‘pilgrimage centres’ associated with Ambedkar. The Prime Minister had visited the World War-I memorial at Neuve-Chapelle in France in connection with the famous battles in France and Flanders in which Indians had taken part. On Saturday, Modi did the ‘jal poojan’ for an extravagant Shivaji memorial off the Mumbai coast, which for good political reason, has the support of every important party.



Memorials find central place in the Narendra Modi government’s scheme of things. This became evident during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when he made the ‘Statue of Unity’ for Sardar Patel the central point of his campaign. The BJP felt the Congress leader had not got his due as the Nehru-Gandhi family had hogged the limelight since independence.



After coming to power, the Modi government has approved a number of memorials to be built in New Delhi and other parts of the country. The most notable is the National War Memorial and National War Museum.



The UPA government failed to sort out the complexities of building a war memorial in the heart of New Delhi. It had been a long-pending demand of the armed forces to have a monument in memory of fallen soldiers in the heart of the capital. India Gate had been built by the British and it was felt that there should be a structure dedicated to the post colonial era soldiers. The deliberations continued for years on the design and location of the memorial.



It gathered momentum only after Modi came to power. Last year, the Union cabinet approved the construction of a National War Memorial at Princess Park in the heart of New Delhi next to India Gate. The nation’s first national memorial for soldiers will cost Rs 500 crore. The proposal for such a monument had been pending since the 1960s.



The memorial is expected to be ready in five years. The defence ministry had held an international design competition to finalise the blueprint of the ambitious project.



The government estimates that more than 22,500 soldiers have died in the line of duty since Indepdence in wars with Pakistan and China and the Indian Peace Keeping Operations in Sri Lanka. Scores laid down their lives in counter insurgency operations.



“This government will be establishing a War Memorial and a Museum with a deep sense of gratitude to honour those brave soldiers, who laid down their lives. The memorial will promote a sense of patriotism in the minds of visitors, and will award an opportunity to citizens of this vast nation, to express their token sense of gratitude to the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the mother land,” the government said after clearing the project.



While the National War Memorial is work in progress, the Modi government has resurrected an earlier plan to build a National Police Memorial. The monument acknowledging the sacrifice of the police force was thrown open to the public at Chanakyapuri in the heart of New Delhi recently.



Built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the memorial is spread over 6.3 acres. The earlier plan to build the memorial at another location in Chankayapuri was shelved as the tall structure had not been approved in the area.



The National Police Memorial is made of red sandstone surrounded by ‘walls of valour’ containing the names of policemen who lost their lives in action since 1959. One of the most notable mentions is that of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who was killed in the Batla House encounter. The walls contain more than 30,000 names.



Constructed by the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), the memorial is partially open. It will have new structures like a café, souvenir shops and toilets in the second phase.



The Modi government has also decided to honour political icons like Jayaprakash Narain. Sending a strong political message, the Union cabinet has decided to build a memorial at his birthplace in Chhapra in Bihar. The socialist leader was the symbol of the anti-emergency movement. The plan is to build a virtual museum highlighting the dark days of the Emergency and how the political movement gained ground against it. The government has identified Lala Ka Tola as the place in Chhapra where Narain’s memorial will come up.



As the politics of memorials continues full steam ahead, the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) unveiled a huge statue of 18th century Sikh ruler Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Mandi House in the heart of New Delhi. The statue was gifted by Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. The initial plan was to have the statue at a DDA park in Mehrauli. The Punjab government then offered to have the statue at Nabha House at Mandi House. The property belongs to the Punjab government. Politics took centre-stage as the Delhi government was kept out of the function to unveil the statue.



