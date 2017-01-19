ND Tiwari adds to BJP’s turncoat ammo

In the season of defections, Congress veteran Narayan Dutt Tiwari showed up at the BJP office on Wednesday with his son Rohit Shekhar. The BJP is tight-lipped if the Congress leader has joined the party, but a ticket to Rohit is not ruled out.



Though in his 90s and battling illness, the former Congress stalwart’s presence in the BJP camp does not augur well for Uttarakhand Congress, which has seen desertions right at the start of the poll battle.



BJP chief Amit Shah met the former chief minister after which Rohit said that his father never got such respect from the Congress. Tiwari, a dominant leader, who could sway Brahmin votes, has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was also governor and union minister.



Tiwari’s presence in the BJP camp is the answer to former cricketer and BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Congress.



Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat might be on a sticky wicket right now, but BJP’s worries are far from over as it faces rebellion from its own state leaders, who are unhappy with so many outsiders being considered for tickets.



Tiwari was the governor of Andhra Pradesh, but he resigned following a sex scandal at the Raj Bhawan. He fought a prolonged court battle with Rohit Shekhar over his paternity claim and accepted him as his son only after a court verdict.



The BJP has not made it clear if the veteran leader has joined the party. He is seeking ticket for his son.



The BJP in Uttarakhand has started to look like a “mini Congress” with at least 20 Congress leaders contesting the elections. The local party workers have felt let down over the state of affairs as they lost the chance in the party’s move to accommodate Congress rebels.



Defections have not been restricted to Uttarakhand. Several leaders have switched sides in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa, the three other states that are going polls in February and March. If a large number of Congress leaders joined the BJP in Uttarakhand, Punjab witnessed a reverse. Several sitting MLAs belonging to Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) switched sides and joined the Congress. Most of them have crossed over after they were denied tickets.



Desertions has been part of every election, but this time round it has assumed new proportions. It has almost become a practice to seek ticket from rival parties if denied by own.



