LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

NCLAT rejects Mistry's plea against Tata Sons' EGM on Feb 6

By PTI Feb 03 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group holding company on Monday to seek his removal.

NCLAT did not give any immediate relief to Mistry, who was abruptly ousted as the chairman of Tata Sons in October last year.

He had continued on the board of the holding company of the USD 103 billion Tata Group. Tata Sons has called a shareholder meeting in Mumbai on February 6 to seek his removal as director.

"We are not going to grant any relief. We are dismissing the three appeals. We would pass a detailed order later," said a bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhyay.

Two investment firms backed by the Mistry family has moved the NCLAT through their law firm 'Jaitley and Bakshi'.

On January 31, the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had refused to grant a stay on February 6 EGM.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Arise & invest
    Domestic companies should play a key role in the revival of the investment cycle

    Arun Jaitley’s budget needs to spur investments and push growth in the industrial sector.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Susan Visvanathan

An ode to change

Industrialisation brings with it its own squalor and yet, the ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter