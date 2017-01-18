NBCC bags Rs 4,441 cr contract to re-develop AIIMS colonies

State-owned real estate major NBCC has bagged a Rs 4,441 crore-contract to redevelop AIIMS residential colonies in West Ansari Nagar and Ayur Vigyan Nagar here. Under the contract, NBCC will build 3,928 new houses comprising type II to type VI category flats in place of the existing 1,444 houses. Smart city features like solar lighting, heating and wastewater recycling will also be included in the redevelopment plan.



However, AIIMS will not have to pay anything. NBCC will recover its cost through sale of 10 per cent of built-up area, said Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman and managing director, NBCC.



“It will be a game changer for this kind of institution (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), which will have more space, more facility and more infrastructure and that too, without investing anything,” Mittal told FC after signing the pact with AIIMS.



The signing was supervised by urban development minister M Venkiah Naidu and health minister JP Nadda.



Currently, the PSU has contracts worth more than Rs 70,000 crore in hands, including work for rebuilding General Pool Residential Accommodation colonies in East Kidwai Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar, which it has bagged recently.



NBCC also hopes to bag the contract for re-development of nearly a dozen railway stations, for which negotiations are currently underway. To its credit, the state-owned company has implemented the New Moti Bagh redevelopment project in the national capital.



Mittal said that after redevelopment, AIIMS campuses would be completely self-sufficient, providing a one-stop solution to all requirements of the residents.



The redeveloped campuses will also be equipped with features like rain water harvesting, pneumatic waste management, IT-enabled security for traffic and fire safety.



NBCC will set up a construction and demolition plant at the sites to recycle the debris and convert the same into reusable material, which is meant to minimise pollution during the implementation.



The project is expected to generate 1.5 crore mandays of employment besides boosting demand for cement, steel and other building materials, the NBCC added.



