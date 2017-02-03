NBA to WWE

ndia’s face for NBA Satnam Singh Bhamara will soon be the face of WWE. He recently traveled to Orlando, where his skills were appreciated during the drill.



In 2010, at the age of 14, Satnam, a teenaged basketball player from Ballo Ke village in Punjab made India proud in the Western world. He became the first Indian to be part of National Basketball Association after being picked up by Dallas Mavericks. Without playing in college, professional foreign league or the Development-League, the 7.2-foot tall, 132kg Bhamara got chosen as the 52nd overall pick of the draft in the second round.



Satnam was one of 29 Indian athletes who moved to the United States to be trained at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as part of a scholarship programme.



“As someone who hails from a simple, native village of Punjab, going to USA with a scholarship, that too for basketball was a great feat to achieve. In a nation that’s clearly cricket centric, dreaming of becoming an NBA player seemed far-fetched”, he recalls. As he says, his life changed forever. It was a moment of pride, happiness and content. “My family, teammates and coaches were thrilled. It was an absolute landmark in everyone’s life, who were close to me. I had become the center of attraction and it took me by surprise”, he adds.



On professional front, things started changing in terms of practice, preparation and his diet regime. He is focusing all his energy on preparing for NBA.



Bhamara is now being wooed by the gimmicky World Wrestling Entertainment.



“I am a sportsman with an eye for all kinds of sports. I went to Orlando to watch the WWE drill. I was given an opportunity to give that sport a shot because of my unusual height and athletic body. What I did there was only a trial practice, right now I am only concentrating on Basketball”, he quips.



WWE has long boasted a great following in the Indian subcontinent. From having their star wrestlers record Diwali greetings, to replica merchandise flooding the Indian markets, and broadcast of live segments. Bhamara’s proposed entry will only add to his brand value among Indian sportsmen doing big in foreign shores.



According to him, be it a 90’s kid or a millennial, we have heard and seen much of WWE while growing up. It certainly has a huge



fan following in India



and that’s not surprising at all. “I am of the belief



that each sport deserves attention and acknowledgment”, he adds. Be it celebrities or sports player, there are two things that gives the much-deserved name and recognition. One is sheer hardwork and second is the love and respect that we receive from our followers basis our commendable performance after working hard on it, he explains. “The more support I receive from Indians back home and my followers across the world, the more people will know me. My motto will always be to work hard, and let my success make the noise for me”, Satnam says.



Today many Indian players are being picked up for international sport. India has always been a country with immense potential in terms of sports and we are finally starting to stand out on the global map, explains Bhamara with a sense of pride for his motherland. “I believe that if you are good enough in any thing, you should get a platform to showcase it. I am incredibly proud of my brothers and sisters in India who is making our nation proud internationally, Being picked up globally proves that you are excellent at you sport and also that you have dedicated enough time and efforts for it. The competition is fierce and it takes a lot to accomplish that feat”, he says.



However, it’s also true that back home, things are difficult. Lack of proper training and infrastructure often pose roadblocks to aspiring players.



“When I started off my career as an amateur, I had to face certain difficulties since back then, sports infrastructure in India was still only building up. Basketball as a sport hasn’t received the attention and acknowledgment it deserves in India”, he recalls. He feels the government needs to realise the importance of developing other sports apart from cricket and provide the right platform to the aspiring players.



“I have played for India at national level before coming to the USA and I would love to play for my country again. I have always been really fond of India and I will certainly come back there to do my bit for the sport”, he says.



A documentary - One in a Billion - has already been made that showcases his journey from his village to NBA



“It was like climbing the first big ladder of my basketball career. However, people think it was easy and ‘One In a Billion’ breaks this illusion that everyone has and brings them closer to the reality”, he says, adding: “I hope I live up-to to the expectations of my team, coaches, followers and family and achieve this feat of winning the championship,” he says.



