Nawaz Sharif asks army not to shield terrorists

As the jostling for power continues between the Sharifs — prime minister Nawaz Sharif and army chief Raheel Sharif — the distance between Rawalpindi and Islamabad has just got longer. Facing a combination of international isolation and condemnation, prime minister Nawaz Sharif in an unprecedented move has warned the powerful Fauj (military) not to shield banned militant groups and directed authorities to conclude the Pathankot terror attack probe and the 2008 Mumbai attack trials, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported on Thursday. Now whether this is purely optics for global consumption or whether Nawaz Sharif is telling the Fauj where to get off remains a matter of conjecture. Pakistan’s civil-military axis is one of complete opacity with the Fauj calling the shots as the hidden hand, which moves everything in the country. Sharif’s orders came after a series of meetings between military and civilian leaders, Dawn said. With the powerful Gen Raheel Sharif set to retire on November 30, Nawaz may well be trying to act tough in a nation where smoke and mirrors is the norm.



The government delivered a “blunt, orchestrated and unprecedented warning” to the military leadership and sought consensus on several key actions, including action against banned militant groups, the paper quoted unnamed individuals, who were involved in the meetings.



PTI adds from Islamabad: At least two sets of actions have been agreed upon as a result of the most recent meeting, an undisclosed one on the day of the all parties’ conference, which took place on Monday.



ISI director general Rizwan Akhtar, accompanied by national security adviser Nasser Janjua, will travel to all provinces with a message that military-led intelligence agencies should not interfere if law enforcement agencies act against militant groups that are banned.



Sharif directed that fresh attempts be made to conclude the Pathankot investigation and restart the stalled Mumbai attacks-related trials in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.



Those decisions, taken after an extraordinary verbal confrontation between Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and the ISI DG, appear to indicate a high-stakes new approach by the PML-N government, the paper said.



Separately, on Monday foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry made an exclusive presentation in the prime minister’s office to a small group of civil and military officials.



The presentation by the foreign secretary summarised the results of the recent diplomatic outreach by Pakistan, the crux being that Pakistan faces diplomatic isolation and that the government’s talking points have been met with indifference in major world capitals, the paper said.



On the US, Chaudhry said that relations have deteriorated and will likely further deteriorate because of the American demand that action be taken against the Haqqani network.



On India, Chaudhry said the completion of the Pathankot investigation and some visible action against Jaish-i-Mohammad, which India says was behind the January 2 attack, were the principal demands.



Chaudhry said while China has reiterated its support for Pakistan, it too has indicated a preference for a change in course by Pakistan.



Specifically, while Chinese authorities have conveyed their willingness to keep putting on technical hold a UN ban on Jaish-i-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar, they have questioned the logic of doing so repeatedly, the report said.



The foreign secretary’s unexpectedly blunt conclusions triggered an astonishing and potentially ground-shifting exchange between the ISI DG and several civilian officials, it said.



