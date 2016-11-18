Navy rubbishes Pak claim on submarine

Dismissing Pakistan navy’s claim of detecting and forcing an Indian submarine to return from its territorial waters as a big lie, the Indian navy asserted that such an encounter never took place.



Pakistan navy had claimed that its aerial units detected a Type 209 (German made) Indian navy submarine in southern parts of Pakistani waters. The submarine was forced to return.



The Indian navy said that none of its boats was in the area as it rejected Pakistan’s claim as a blatant lie. Pakistan navy, however, publicised the incident as an achievement and lauded itself for possessing sharp anti-submarine skills.



Indian navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said, “Pakistan navy’s statement is a blatant lie. None of our boats are in that area.”



“The Indian navy, in order to fulfil its nefarious designs, was deploying submarines. The Pakistan navy, alert and using its extreme skill, prevented Indian submarines from entering Pakistani waters,” said a statement released by Pakistan navy.



The claim was made as Indian and Pakistan armies are engaged in border showdown in Jammu and Kashmir where the Line of Control has seen ceasefire violations virtually every day.



Pakistan had recently claimed that Indian army had killed seven of its soldiers in a massive fire assault on its posts on LoC. This was the first time Pakistan admitted to having taken a hit after the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army on September 29 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) caught it off guard.



Pakistani news television channels even showed video clips of a snorkelling submarine.



The Indian officials dismissed it as rubbish saying Indian boat will not snorkel near Pakistani waters and expose itself for easy detection. Submarine operations are stealth manoeuvres.



Submarines are free to move in international waters and their detection is a regular job conducted by the navies across the world.



Officials said Pakistan was trying to drum up hysteria after it took an embarrassing hit by the Indian army on LoC. There is a ploy to divert attention of its own people, said another official.



Five years ago Pakistan naval ship Babur had carried out an aggressive manoeuvre and brushed against Indian frigate INS Godavari. The officials said that Pakistan navy has history of peddling lies.



