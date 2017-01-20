NavAlt’s solar and electrical boats would change water transport system in the country

A B-Tech in naval architecture from IIT Madras & MBA from INSEAD, Sandith Thandasherry founded NavAlt Solar & Electrical Boats with equity participations from Alternatives Energies (France) and EVE Systems (France). The Kochi-headquartered company hogged the limelight when the small cruise boat made by the company won Limca Book of Records for “Fastest Solar Boat in India". And now the company is burning the midnight oil to make marine transport across the country more efficient. It is now building India’s first solar ferry, a 75-passenger boat, which is the size of four buses. And there are many ongoing orders in the pipeline. If his dream gets translated into action, the water transport system in the country will undergo sea changes, says a confident Sandith Thandasherry, MD & CEO, NavAlt Solar & Electrical Boats in an interview with Ritwik Mukherjee. Excerpts:



How popular is marine transport in India?



India has about 14,500 km of navigable waterways, which comprises rivers, canals, backwaters, creeks etc. Transport by waterways is highly underutilised in India compared to other large countries. Water-based transport is characterised by low operating costs of fuel with the waterway the main infrastructure being naturally available without much maintenance and upgrading costs. In addition, there are many water-logged areas in Bengal, Kerala and Goa which can only be accessed through water transport.



There are some states like Kerala and West Bengal where water transport system is extensively used.



Can solar boats replace the traditional inland waterways? Is it commercially viable?



For passenger inland water transportation, solar ferry boats are not just eco-friendly but they also make economic sense. They can completely replace diesel ferry boats.



We have been researching the application of solar powered boats in different sectors like cruising, fishing etc. since 2009. It is understood that the most commercially viable model is mass passenger transportation or ferry service. The cost per passenger will be very low in such boats as they run for around 10 – 12 hrs. on 365 days and gives an economic sense.



How expensive would solar boats be compared to traditional boats?



Low operating cost and maintenance cost makes solar boats pocket friendly even though the initial cost is almost 70 per cent higher when compared with traditional boats. For example, the 75 passenger solar boat built under IRS class for Kerala government costs around Rs 2.5 crore. A similar diesel ferry would cost Rs 1.5 crore. But as the operating cost of diesel ferry is Rs 30 lakh compared to operating cost of Rs 1.5 lakh for solar ferry through grid charging, the solar ferry will break even in 3 years. The next 17 years savings, shall be equal to the price of 3 -4 similar sized solar ferries.



What would be the ideal passenger carrying capacity of these boats? Or is there anything as such?



Around 75-100 passenger would be ideal. Larger ones up to 150 is suitable in certain locations and small ones like 30 passengers is suited for areas and sectors with less passenger movement.



We have the capability to build solar ferries from 30 to 150 pax capacity. India’s first solar ferry is a 75-seater one.



Do these boats get charged simultaneously with ferrying passengers or that has to be done separately? How long do you need to charge them? And what is the distance it can cover in fully charged condition?



Yes the boats will be charged from solar even when its ferrying passengers. During the peak sun time (11 am – 3 pm) the solar charging will be very fast and non-peak time charging from Sun will be comparatively slow.



Charging time depends on the size of the battery bank. Most of the large solar boats are designed for recharging in 6 hours. In our 75 passenger solar ferry 50 kWh battery bank is used and it will take 5-6 hours to recharge this battery bank. At night when vessel is docked, we can use the utility grid to charge the battery bank, which can help to start the vessel with full battery capacity in the morning.



Endurance or range of a solar boat depends on the energy storage in your battery and energy produced from solar modules flowing to battery. On a sunny day with clear sun, the range will be increased. It also depends on the environment like wind speed, current, waves etc. which will affect the propulsion power.



Solar ferries are usually designed for 6-8 hours range on a sunny day.



The most common apprehension is what happens during the rainy season.....What would you say?



Whether its sun, cloud, rain or night it works, but endurance varies. During a cloudy day, the production from the solar module decreases but production is not zero. If you want extended range during night or cloud, we can increase battery bank or provide intermediate charging from grid.



What is the equity structure? I mean who (Navgathi, Alternative Energies and EVE Systems) own how much?



Navgathi holds 51 per cent, AltEn holds 39.2 per cent, while EVE Systems holds 9.8 per cent in the company.



How much have you invested so far?



Rs 50 lakh in R&D and another Rs One crore in working capital, which is in final stage.



How many boats you have made so far and what is your present capacity?



We have now built India’s first solar ferry boat which now operating in Vaikom – Thavanakadavu route. Kerala Govt is also planning to roll out 10 more similar boats.



Are you looking at any fresh investments either for ramping up capacity or for something else?



Raising debt finance to manage working capital.



Are you also exploring some neighboring countries' markets, where there are thriving and vibrant inland waterways system?



Yes, we are looking to introduce this solar ferry model in other Asian countries where sun is very abundant. Nepal is our main target as they use the waterways for transportation very effectively. Other targets including Maldives, Sri Lanka, South East Nations.



