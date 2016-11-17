Nasscom slashes IT-BPM industry growth to 8-10%

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Wednesday lowered the growth rate of the Indian IT-BPM industry in FY17 to the range of 8–10 per cent (in constant currency), as against the earlier guided 10–12 per cent band, as part of its mid-year review.



Highlighting the impact of short-term factors like global, political, economic and business scenarios, Nasscom reiterated that the industry remains in a strong position as it charts the future growth path for itself.



However, driven by strong and stable fundamentals, the long-term opportunity and potential for the industry remains unchanged with a vision to achieve $350 billion by 2025, Nasscom said in a statement. According to Nasscom, in the current financial year, the industry continued to evolve with a focus on innovation and efficiency, enabling transformation and agility while partnering with clients in their digital initiatives. Technology disruptions are reshaping businesses and global and Indian enterprises are increasingly focusing on building technology-led platforms that can redefine how their services and solutions can be delivered.



Global IT-BPM spends on digital services have increased by 2x since 2014. Technology buyers are now expanding outside the CIO organisation, thus creating a unique opportunity for technology providers.



“The industry is going through a transient phase with various domestic and global factors impacting its performance. While the effect of various short-term factors may show for a couple of more quarters, the worst is behind us,” said Nasscom president R Chandrashekhar. “Global projected growth for the industry is high and our share remains strong. We are confident that the sector will continue to re-invent itself by investing in digital technologies and competencies, to drive consistent and sustained growth,” he said.



Technology and software is becoming a universal and integral part of modern businesses and society. Traditional firms are also aiming to become software and analytics companies. Global software and IT services is set to grow at a healthy pace of 7.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, in 2017. To stay globally competitive, the need of the hour for Indian firms is to invest in the future and enhance their digital capabilities. This entails a mix of re-skilling, domain and platform capabilities coupled with acquisition led competencies.



Over the last two decades, India has witnessed a profound evolution in the industry. It currently the biggest GIC locations globally, with over 1,000 centres focused on technology, services, R&D and innovation. It is also the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world with over 4,750 firms, witnessing 10-12 per cent growth.



