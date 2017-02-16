LoginRegister
Nasscom defers annual growth forecast to May

By FC Bureau Feb 15 2017 , Mumbai

The IT industry body sees growth at the lower end of its revised target in fiscal 2017, but it refused to give a figure as the headwinds grow

In an unprecedented move, IT industry lobby Nasscom has deferred guidance for the next financial year by a quarter as the headwinds rise, while saying that the sector will grow at the lower end of its revised target in fiscal 2017.

Nasscom president R Chandrasekhar said the association would come out with its guidance for the IT and the business process management sector in the next quarter, most likely in May, after deeper interactions with customers and other stakeholders.

Nasscom had earlier revised down its fiscal 2017 revenue growth target to 8-10 per cent from an initial 10-12 per cent. Chandrasekhar, however, on Wednesday refused to put a number to growth.

Speaking to mediapersons, he conceded that there are headwinds on factors like change in policies in the largest market of the US under a protectionist Donald Trump regime. Chandrasekhar further said that there are positives as well, like analyst estimate of a near doubling of global IT spends to 5 per cent from 2.6 this financial year.

The guidance to be given in the next quarter will be more “accurate,” Chandrasekhar added.

Pointing out to 8.6 per cent overall growth in revenue to over $155 billion expected this financial year, Nasscom chairman CP Gurnani ass­e­r­ted the sector is still a “gr­o­w­th industry” and has a “go­od future.” He dismissed notions of a jump in uncertainties but said “the rate of cha­n­ge is unprecedented” whi­ch is causing the deferment of the outlook for FY18.

Gurnani, who heads the fifth largest firm TechM, said the industry lobby could ha­ve given a wider target (6 per cent - 10 per cent) but has chosen to arrive at a better picture. He said the target will be given by May and ad­ded areas like BPM, product firms, platfo­rms and digital are still growing.

Gurnani said the number of direct employees has gro­wn 5 per cent to 3.8 million this fiscal year as against 8.6 per cent revenue growth.

