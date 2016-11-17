Narrative of India is gradually changing

Barring global economic and geo-political risks, favourable macroeconomic conditions and a prudent fiscal policy will keep India as an attractive investment destination at a time when global economies are facing headwinds, says Remy A Bersier, head-emerging markets, Julius Baer, in an exclusive interview with Ashwin J Punnen of Financial Chronicle. Excerpts:







How you see the impact of the election outcome in the US. How is that going to impact the global financial markets?



An election is always a time of change and many things need to be rebalanced because the programme of each administration is different. The question the financial market has raised is the growing protectionism in the US and different views over defence and immigration. There are geo-political issues, especially developments in the Middle-East and rising tensions between Russia and the US. The market will slowly adjust to these changes and ultimately what matters is the economic fundaments.



Investors are always uncomfortable with uncertainties, both in political and economic fronts. They want stability in the economy and more visibility in corporate growth. Investors operate in different categories of assets. I believe, the present environment is still favourable for equity investment.



How will inflows into the emerging markets going to be in this scenario?



I think, as long as emerging markets are showing growth funds, there will be foreign fund flows into markets like India. If you can show real interest rate positive then India will attract investment given the rupee is stable against the dollar. India’s monetary policy has been really accommodative over the past two years. Over the past three years, policy rate had gone up by almost 100 basis points to 8 per cent and now it has declined 6.25 per cent and inflation is at 4.1 per cent, the real interest is around 1.15 per cent. In a balance sheet constraint environment low interest rate should lead to investments.



What is your view on private sector growth in India?



I am quite positive about corporate growth. When interest rates go down and fiscal policy is positive, the corporate sector will have positive growth and there will be capital investments. I feel that there will be demand pick-up as the economy is showing growth. Then companies will go for capacity addition to cater to the demand growth. Again, demand is linked to disposable income.



What are factors working for India from an investment point?



In the last two years, economic growth has been slow, but it is picking up. High inflation and high deficits have given way to low inflation and moderate growth. Public investment in infrastructure is picking up even while fiscal prudence is being maintained. The private sector is being encouraged to opt for market-based solutions for long-term capital needs. With the aid of technology, the government subsidies are directed towards the needy and the deserving. Once the private sector puts behind its debt troubles, investment in real assets will pick up followed by employment and income growth in the organised sector. Then, all the good work being done by the government will translate into sustainable economic growth. I guess foreign investors are appreciating the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi to attract foreign investments. The narrative of India is gradually changing. At a time when global economies are facing headwinds, India appears poised to move on to a higher growth trajectory. Reform measures initiated by the government will likely enhance India’s long-term growth potential in the years ahead. Barring global economic and geo-political risks, India is



How you see the wealth creation taking place in India. Is India different from the developed world?



Wealth creation, in simple terms, is a direct function of economic growth. The higher the economic growth, the higher the output, employment and income generation. The current debate globally is whether stock markets have been performing their roles of providing capital to the entrepreneurs. That debate has become acute in the developed world where monetary policies that provide generous liquidity to the economy have ended up stocking asset price bubbles. Surely, they have boosted wealth. For example, the networth of American households has reached historic high levels. However they run the risk of being eroded if economic fundamentals do not justify the level of asset prices. However, this concerns are less relevant to India. RBI monetary policy does not target asset prices either and it is not pursing any policy of quantitative easing. Here real rates are positive unlike in advanced nations and economic fundamentals are aligned with robust capital markets. India is in a sweet spot compared to global peers.



