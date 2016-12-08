Naidu-led panel seeks quick cashless rollout in digital friendly states

In order to promote digital payments across the country, a more user friendly and simple version of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) that is used in mobile phones for making cashless payments will be rolled out in next 15 days.



“NCPI is already working to make USSD very simple, convenient, and robust to link it with UPI. So in another 15-to-20 days, we will have a very new version of USSD with many strong and robust easy to handle features," NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, who is member of a government-appointed panel on digitisation told reporters in New Delhi. The move will push the digital transaction in a big way, particularly in rural areas where penetration of smart phones and internet is skewed.



A high-level committee comprising five chief ministers headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, top bankers and technocrats met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Thursday and deputy governors on the promotion of digital payment systems and to look at some of the best practices in digital banking across states.



The Naidu panel will submit its interim report on demonetisation to the Centre within the next 2-3 days.



According to a source who attended the meeting, Naidu asked the RBI and bankers “to help speed up digitisation in desired states (states on board).”



The panel discussed ways for the rapid expansion of digital payments and is also working out how to achieve inter-operatibility of unified payment interface of various banks. This will enable account holders to use their banks' Unified Payment Interface with subscribers of other banks' UPI for making and receiving cashless payments.



Naidu who is the convener of the panel said, “There was an issue of inter-operatibility of UPI of various banks in today's meeting. We are working on inter-operatibilty of UPI of different banks.” Naidu said that Aadhaar-enabled payment system is a low hanging fruit for moving toward digital economy. Under the system, the consumer can make payment using their 12 digit unique identity number with biometric authentication bypassing debit/ credit cards, pins and passwords required for a transaction.



This was the first meeting of the 13-member Demonetis-ation Central Committee. Others who attended the meeting were Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the chief ministers of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and Puducherry, Amitabh Kant, State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) MD and CEO A.P. Hota, and Nandan Nilekani, former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India.



Naidu told reporters on Wednesday, “Together we will work out solutions for the problems, be it technical or procedural, and come out with an action plan,” he said. Stating he will explain the measures taken up in Andhra Pradesh for addressing the cash shortage crisis and promoting cashless transactions, he added that studies would also take into account best practices internationally.



“There will be need for a large amount of hardware, cellphones, e-PoS machines, computers. We will discuss those issues. There is a need for total coverage of Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts, more RuPAY cards and we need to educate people on how to use those cards. There is also the issue of Aadhaar-enabled payments. All these issues will be discussed in detail,” Naidu said.



(With inputs from PTI)



