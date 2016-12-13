Nadella, Cook to meet Trump

India-born chief of Microsoft Satya Nadella is among top-notch tech executives, from Apple, Facebook, who will be meeting US president-elect Donald Trump for a technology roundtable on Wednesday here, media reports said on Monday.



Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Larry Page, Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich plan to attend the meeting, CNN reported.



Executives from Oracle Corp, Amazon.Com and IBM will also be among others comprising most of the key players in the sector to attend the summit, the report added.



The tech giants may discuss issues ranging from immigration reform, encryption and social concerns when they meet Trump who has taken opposing stances on such issues, it said.



Some of the leaders who either were not invited or will not to attend include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, whose platform Trump used feverishly to build support throughout his campaign, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, investor Mark Cuban, HP CEO Meg Whitman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Recode, a technology news portal, reported.



Invitations to meet with Trump were signed by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, chief of staff Reince Priebus, and billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, it said.



Thiel, who is part of Trump’s transition team, faced widespread derision among techies for his support of Trump during the campaign. The meeting, a similar to Trump roundtable with media leaders in November, will take place at Trump Tower in New York City, Recode said.



