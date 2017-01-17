Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 1,400 crore via NCDs

With the emphasis on digital mode of transaction, Mut­hoot Finance is optimistic about loan off-take in the coming months. Compared to Rs 1,250 crore raised through non-convertible debenture issues last fiscal, it would be raising Rs 1,950 crore this year.



Muthoot has filed a shelf prospectus to raise Rs 1,400 crore before the end of the fiscal. In April it has raised Rs 500 crore through NCDs.



The shelf prospectus will enable the company to raise secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 1,300 crore and unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.



The first tranche issue has a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and an option to retain oversubscription up to the shelf limit of Rs 1,400 crore. If the subscription does not touch the shelf limit, the company will have the option to go for further issues without filing separate prospectus, said K R Bijimon, CGM, Muthoot Group.



The issue opens on January 17 and closes on February 17 with an option to close earlier and/or extend up to a period as may be determined by a duly authorised committee of the board.



There are ten investment options for secured NCDs with monthly or annual interest payment frequency or on maturity redemption payments with effective yield per annum ranging from 8.25 per cent to 9.25 per cent for retail investors. The investment option for unsecured NCDs is a scheme which doubles the invested amount in 96 months with an effective annual yield of 9.06 per cent for retail investors, the company said.



Credit rating agencies Crisil and Icra have awarded long-term debt rating of ’AA/stable’ for the debentures offered under the issue.



“This is the first public issue by the company after rating upgrade by Crisil and Icra on our long-term debt instruments to ‘AA/stable’. Given the current liquidity condition and low interest rates offered on bank deposits, the rate of interest offered in the current issue will be an attractive investment option for retail investors. We have allocated 70 per cent of the issue for retail investors,” said George Alexander Muthoot, MD, Muthoot Finance.



As per Oommen Mammen, CFO, Muthoot Finance, the funds raised through this issue will be utilised primarily for lending activities. Pos-demonetisation the company has seen significant growth in digital transactions and it also has been focusing on making digital payments easy for customers.



