Music Broadcast’s Rs 488-crore IPO to open next week

FM station Radio City operator Music Broadcast, promoted by Jagran Prakashan, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise around Rs 488 crore.



The IPO that opens on March 6 and closes on March 8 will have a price band of Rs 324 to Rs 333 per share of Rs 10 face value, the company announced here on Monday.



The Music Broadcast public issue comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 26,58,518 equity shares, worth Rs 88.52 crore at the upper end of the price band.



Post-listing, the promoters stake in the firm will come down to around 70 per cent from 96.54 per cent. Out of the gross proceeds from the fresh issue of shares, Rs 98.2 crore will be used for early redemption and repayment of debt.



“Our aim is to repay debt early and strengthen our capital structure for future opportunities,” said R K Agarwal, chief financial officer, Jagran Prakashan.



Music Broadcast operates 39 radio stations under the brand Radio City, which was the first private FM radio broadcaster in India. Radio City operates in 12 out of the top 15 cities, by population, and its radio stations reach out to over 49.60 million listeners in 23 cities.



For the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2016, Music Broadcast’s revenue was Rs 245.50 crore, Ebitda was Rs 78.58 crore and net profit was Rs 42.50 crore, as per the draft red herring prospectus.



In the public issue, qualified institutional buyers will be allocated 50 per cent of the shares on offer and high net worth individuals/non-institutional investors 15 per cent. The remaining 35 per cent will be allocated to retail individual investors.



Anchor investors will bid for shares under the QIB category a day before the public issue opens.



Music Broadcast is the first pure play radio business aiming to raise money from the primary market and list on the stock exchanges.



Shares of Entertainment Network (India), which is also into the business of broadcast and cable TV, rose 3.92 per cent on Monday on the BSE to close at Rs 803.90 a share.



