LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Municipalities having surplus can issue bonds: Sebi

By PTI Feb 16 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
To boost the market for municipal bonds, regulator Sebi has allowed municipalities having a surplus in their books in any of the three preceding financial years to issue such securities.

The move comes after Sebi's board last month approved changes to the relevant regulations in order to provide a criteria that is alternative to 'net worth' of municipalities.

The decision also comes against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month pitching for boosting the market of municipal bonds also known as muni bonds.

In a notification dated February 15, Sebi said municipalities making public issue of debt securities should have "surplus as per its Income and Expenditure Statement, in any of the three immediately preceding financial years or any other financial criteria as specified by Sebi from time to time".

Under the Sebi (Issue and listing of Debt Securities by Municipalities) Regulations, 2015 (ILDM), a municipality or a Corporate Municipal Entity (CME) making public issue of debt securities should not have negative net worth in any of three immediately preceding financial years.

Besides, Sebi said that municipality should not have defaulted in repayment of debt securities or loans obtained from banks or financial institutions during the last 365 days.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Genie is out
    Now, taming the price rise in rural sector will need FM’s immediate priority

    Are we heading for a high inflation and high interest rate regime all over again?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: Right to the left

The whole tide of history is changing. And the march ...

Sachin Shridhar

The weak and the dirty

Politics is a common loathing of the middle class. Politicians ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter