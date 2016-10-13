Municipal bond market set to take off

India's municipal bond market is set to take-off soon with the finance ministry giving the go-ahead to three cities, including Indore and Pune, to raise resources through this instrument to finance infrastructure projects.“Rajkot, Indore and Pune are going to hire merchant bankers soon. After that they will issue municipal bonds. The fund will be used to finance large infrastructure projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model,” a finance ministry official said.The official said the size of the issues would be substantial to fund large infrastructure projects and the merchant bankers in consultation with the Union urban development ministry would decide the timing of debt sale.Bhubaneswar is also expected to issue municipal bonds after the three cities sell debt, he added.Significantly, all the four corporations have been selected for implementation of Smart City projects.The finance ministry approves bond issuance proposals from municipalities based on recommendations of the urban development ministry. It also caps interest rate that municipal bonds carry.Municipalities mostly depend on tax revenue and grants from governments and their share in market borrowings remains very low ( In 2012-13, only 1.4 per cent revenue came from market borrowings, according to the Fourteenth Finance Commission).So, it is not surprising that cumulatively, just Rs 1,750 crore has been mobilised through municipal bonds in India. In comparison, in the US $ 300-400 billion can be raised in a single year via such bonds.However, with the country on infra spending binge that requires long-term funding, the government has decided to encourage municipalities with investment grade rating to raise resources via bonds.Credit rating agency CARE has estimated that municipal corporations with investment grade rating can raise between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,500 crore annually via bonds over next five years. The bigger ones with better credit rating would be the first to access capital market, according to the rating agency.Market watchdog Sebi last year notified new rules for listing and trading of municipal bonds on stock exchanges in line with the government’s initiative to broaden and deepen India’s bond market that could be tapped into for long-term funds.The Bangalore Municipal Corporation was the first to issue a municipal bond of Rs.125 crore with state guarantee in 1997. However, the access to capital market commenced in January 1998, when the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) issued the Rs 100 crore municipal bonds without state government guarantee for financing infrastructure projects in the city.Hyderabad, Nashik, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Nagpur municipal authorities have also been raising funds via bonds.While finances of majority of local urban bodies are in mess, there are municipal corporations whose annual budget is bigger than that of small states. For example, the size of Sikkim’s budget for 2016-17 is Rs 5,884 crore. In comparison, NDMC’s budget for 2016-17 is Rs 6,900 crore and that of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Rs 37,052 crore. NDMC and BMC have never raised money from capital market.Municipal bonds were earlier taxable. But the government amended Income-Tax Act in 2000-01 to make municipal bonds tax-free subject to the condition that money raised will be spent exclusively on infrastructure projects.